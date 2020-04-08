COVID-19, News

State employees association seeks hazard pay as COVID-19 emergency drags on

By
43 mins ago
Leave a comment
In COVID-19, News

The State Employees Association of North Carolina is pressing Gov. Roy Cooper, House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate President Phil Berger to approve hazard pay for those state workers who are deemed mandatory yet are unable to practice social distancing.

In an open letter, SEANC Executive Director Ardis Watkins writes the time-and-a-half compensation should be put in place for the duration of the the crisis:

In North Carolina, hazard pay for our state employees should cover, at a minimum, workers within the walls of our state prisons, workers at state mental health and drug treatment facilities, parole and probation officers, the State Highway Patrol and workers in the unemployment section of the Employment Security Commission. Additionally, workers in these essential jobs should be provided special sick leave that won’t count against their normal sick leave if they are infected with COVID-19 on the job. We ask Senator Berger and Speaker Moore to commit to sending Governor Cooper a clean appropriations bill covering the costs associated with these measures as soon as the legislature returns to session.

Second, we encourage Governor Cooper, Senator Berger and Speaker Moore to work together to allow all non-essential state government workers to work from home for the duration of the emergency, to limit the risk of public contagion and to ensure non-essential government functions are maintained. We continue to hear reports from our members that departments and supervisors are prohibiting state workers from working from home, continuing to require non-essential state workers who could work from home to come into workplaces where social distancing is impossible. This creates an unacceptable risk of COVID-19 transmission within the state government workforce. Worse, this policy creates a serious risk to public health and exacerbates the impending hospital bed shortage by facilitating additional community transmission of COVID-19 across the state.

Read the full letter to lawmakers here.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Duke, Elon University move classes online as UNC system develops options
  2. 5 Questions: How is the North Carolina prison system keeping inmates safe from COVID-19?
  3. A Raleigh postal worker tested positive for COVID-19; experts say risk posed by mail is very low
  4. Washington update: Behemoth $2T COVID-19 response bill becomes law (Updated)
  5. Gov. Cooper bars utility shutoffs for 60 days

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Want to help North Carolinians left jobless because of COVID-19? Improve the state’s unemployment insurance system.

It’s an astonishing number. More than 423,000 workers ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
PW special report, Part Three: COVID-19 pandemic poses dire threat to NC prisons and jails

The challenge of keeping kids and staff safe in juvenile detention facilities The needs of children [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at where millions in federal COVID-19 relief dollars will go in NC

Last week the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act became law, the third phase [...]

PW special report, Part Two: COVID-19 pandemic poses dire threat to NC prisons and jails

Advocates, family members plead with Gov. Cooper to to take action "before it's too late [...]

In the trenches of a pandemic, frontline medical workers ask lawmakers for reinforcements, more supplies

Front-line medical workers in North Carolina need more personal protective equipment, work flexibili [...]

The troubling truth behind NC’s vaunted “surpluses”

It’s certainly nice that North Carolina entered the COVID-19 health pandemic with some cash in the b [...]

Stories from the pandemic: A UNC grad student shares her experiences, hopes and fears

Like many others, I’ve spent the past few weeks in a state of constant worry: I’m afraid for my pare [...]

Response time

The post Response time appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The local Right dishes up more distinctly unhelpful talk about the public health crisis

It’s the sacred right of all Americans to complain about their government – even if they do so in de [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch