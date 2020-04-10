The public’s health depends on a strong safety net

Times of crisis, like the public health and economic crises caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, bring out the strengths and weaknesses of people and societies. Some manage their fear and anxiety by stockpiling household items like toilet paper, while others gather virtually to identify needs in their neighborhoods and mobilize to deliver sustenance and supplies to medically high-risk neighbors.

Crises like this also magnify the strengths and weaknesses of the public policies and systems in place to deliver services and supports. What happens when non-essential businesses close and everyone is instructed to stay at home to stop the spread of the virus? People lose their jobs and the dominoes fall from there. Essential needs like shelter, food, electricity, and child care all become more difficult to meet.

For people to remain healthy and sheltered in place, they need to live in safe and affordable homes, have access to affordable health care and nutritious food, and have the means to otherwise support their families by paying for utilities, household essentials like cleaning supplies, and internet access so their children can continue learning. An equitable response to this crisis depends on a robust safety net that would allow all people—regardless of their economic status—the resources to shelter-in-place with their families.

Our communities are beginning to understand what public health practitioners have long understood: The ability for our communities to thrive is tied to the ways in which we promote health through our public investments. Less understood is the system for delivering those supports.

After the hardship of the Great Depression, many of our nation’s key social programs were born, including the widely used Social Security program, unemployment insurance, the Food Stamp program (now SNAP), public housing, and Aid to Families with Dependent Children, which guaranteed cash payments for dependent children in families with low incomes.

Since then, we have seen the proliferation of well-known and broadly supported programs like Medicare, Medicaid, Housing Choice Vouchers, Head Start, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), and the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) nutrition program. These programs deliver essential goods and services to the tens of millions of families that qualify for them.

And yet, barriers to accessing these programs abound, ranging from weekly reporting to strict food allotments to the most baffling restriction – the requirement to report work hours in order to receive basic necessities such as food assistance and health care. Tying essential services to employment cannot be the way forward, and yet employer-sponsored health coverage is the source of coverage for the overwhelming majority of Americans with health insurance, and has recently resulted in thousands becoming uninsured in addition to unemployed.

Housing, health, food, basic incomes – these are all rudimentary rights, but we have created public policies that make it impossible for families to stay connected to these basics. Take, for example, the problem of the low stock of staple foods at grocery stores due to panic purchasing. Current restrictions on food purchases are so strict under some assistance programs that nutritionally at-risk and medically vulnerable pregnant women and children under 5 are more likely to leave a store empty-handed than they are for the program to bend enough to fit the current reality and help them get nutritious food in their bellies.

It is vital that our communities stay healthy and safe, not only during crises. This means ensuring that everyone can access the supports they need for their families to grow and thrive long after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed. It shouldn’t take a crisis for us to recognize how truly interconnected we all are to each other, and that our safety and health are inextricably linked to the safety and health of our neighbors.