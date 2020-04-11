Commentary, COVID-19

Weekend humor from Celia Rivenbark: The endurance test continues

By
2 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Commentary, COVID-19

Week 3…So, how we all doing out there? I don’t know about y’all but I feel like a lightning bug trapped in a mayonnaise jar except without the fun part where your butt lights up. The good news? I haven’t worn anything with a waistband in 21 days. Thanks to eating all this comfort food, I’m starting to look just like pre-plastic surgery Mama June. Bless her heart.

I think it’s time we all took a moment to thank the nation’s heroic first responders: Netflix, Hulu and Amazon. A grateful nation can never repay you for being there for us. And, if I may, thoughts and prayers for the Tiger King. Speaking of which, there’s a very high-minded debate over on the Facebook between my “friends” who love the wacky Netflix doc about the gay polygamist owner of a big cat zoo and the ones who think the show is a depraved exploitation of rare exotic animals.

Guess which group I wanna have a beer with.

The people who hate Tiger King say, “I watched a few minutes of it and I was APPALLED!”  I get that. I said the same thing about the current administration.

Speaking of things that have outlived their usefulness, let’s agree it’s time to retire the word “quarantini.” We must toss it in the lexiconic dustbin just as we did its predecessors “No way—way!,” “You get a car! You get a car! You get a car!” and “Spoiler alert!”. That last especially. Because it never seems to be something worthy of an alert, i.e. “Ken picked up Barbie to take her to the Food Lion. Spoiler alert: No avocados!”

We’re Americans and if we really like something we tend to overdo. So RIP Quarantini. You burned too brightly and now you must go. Oh, and take Covidiot with you. Kidding! I love Covidiot. There has never been a snappier lil put down for those who continue to congregate risking contamination. To be blunt, rednecks at the beach, this isn’t a damn chicken pox party hosted by hippie moms in the ‘70s. This crap KILLS.

Much has been written about parents homeschooling their young kids during our national house arrest but not much has been said about those of us who have joyfully welcomed home our independent, working adult children. Only to discover we’re both catapulted back to middle school. No, you can’t have your friend over. He could be SHEDDING VIRUS. Now go to your room and watch “High School Musical.”

Hang in there, y’all. This can’t last forever. I don’t think.

Celia Rivenbark is hoarding bacon and learning to knit. Visit www.celiarivenbark.com.

 

Possibly related posts:

  1. Weekend humor from Celia Rivenbark: Pandemic survival tactics
  2. Attorney General Stein: What you should know about potential coronavirus scams
  3. What the Families First Coronavirus Response Act does (and doesn’t do) for working people
  4. Three reasons why federal aid to state, local governments is not enough
  5. As he recovers, let’s hope Treasurer Folwell urges North Carolinians to work together by keeping apart

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Weekend humor from Celia Rivenbark: Pandemic survival tactics

Captain’s log Day 10 of my confinement…Rations are ...

State and Federal COVID-19 policy updates

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Positive virus tests spurs Durham Public Schools to cancel popular meals program

A week ago, Durham Public Schools (DPS) bus driver Gail Clay was what’s known these days as an [...]

“Shockingly large numbers” of positive virus tests found at troubled Orange County nursing home

The man, known in federal documents as Resident No. 1, was wearing his hospital gown, underwear and [...]

DEQ rejects Chemours’ proposed GenX groundwater cleanup plan

Company now says it’s too expensive to remove PFAS compounds, including GenX, to comply with consent [...]

PW special report, Part Four: COVID-19 pandemic poses dire threat to NC prisons and jails

Disease poised to spread like "wildfire" at overcrowded ICE detention facilities At Stewar [...]

The troubling truth behind NC’s vaunted “surpluses”

It’s certainly nice that North Carolina entered the COVID-19 health pandemic with some cash in the b [...]

Stories from the pandemic: A UNC grad student shares her experiences, hopes and fears

Like many others, I’ve spent the past few weeks in a state of constant worry: I’m afraid for my pare [...]

Response time

The post Response time appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The local Right dishes up more distinctly unhelpful talk about the public health crisis

It’s the sacred right of all Americans to complain about their government – even if they do so in de [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch