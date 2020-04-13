UNC-Chapel Hill Graduate Workers issue COVID-19 demands

UNC-Chapel Hill graduate workers have issued a series of more than a dozen demands related to the school’s COVID-19 response.

In a Monday letter to Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz and other university officials, the students outlined the precarious financial situation of many graduate workers during the pandemic. They demanded increased pay, emergency stipends, employment and health insurance guarantees and a 10 percent pay cut for university administrators.

Among the workers’ demands were protections and support for international students who are employed by the university.

“Over a quarter of UNC-Chapel Hill’s graduate worker population is international (28%) and many of our graduate workers are undocumented.,” the letter sad. “UNC-Chapel Hill must provide each international and undocumented graduate worker with $1200 (matching the CARES Act stimulus funds they will not be able to receive) and match any subsequent federal funds distributed to citizens.The University must do everything possible to ensure that international and undocumented students retain their visas and immigration status.”



The letter also addresses complaints that graduate workers have been pressured to do non-essential work that compromises their safety in the pandemic.

“Our safety comes first,” the graduate workers wrote in the letter. “Too long advisors and faculty mentors have been permitted to abuse their power, pressure graduate workers to work more hours than they are compensated for, to work in unsafe conditions, or even have created those unsafe conditions themselves with toxic and abusive behavior. We must take this opportunity to end this system of exploitation, abuse, and retaliation.”

“For example, professors cannot require graduate workers to enter campus for lab research or other academic projects,” the graduate workers wrote. “Professors cannot assign poor grades or withhold professional support or funding from students who prioritize their well-being.”

Referencing the university’s recently invalidated “Silent Sam” settlement with the Sons of Confederate Veterans for $2.5 million, the graduate students wrote that the school obviously has the resources to allocate to greater safety and security of its graduate workers.

From the letter:

UNC-Chapel Hill’s response to the devastating COVID-19 pandemic has, once again, left graduate workers behind. The University has encouraged all faculty members on probationary appointments to request an Extension of Tenure Clock due to the “compelling circumstances” of COVID-19 disruption. The University has recently agreed to offer prorated refunds to undergraduate students for housing and food expenses paid for the Spring 2020 semester. The University has provided some institutional and economic relief to tenure-track faculty members and undergraduate students, however the University has made no official statement of relief for graduate workers, who provide essential support to both faculty and undergraduates. Graduate workers are economically precarious and vulnerable to socio-economic disasters like this pandemic because our employer, UNC-Chapel Hill, does not meet our current material needs; the graduate worker service stipend is nowhere near the cost of living in Chapel Hill or anywhere UNC-Chapel Hill graduate workers conduct research and teach. The current minimum graduate worker service stipend of $15,700 per academic year does not allow students to save cash reserves for emergencies, and many graduate workers have lost second and third jobs they rely on to make ends meet. Additionally, while inflation and the standard of living have steadily increased over the past several years, the UNC-Chapel Hill graduate worker TA stipend has not been adjusted to meet the current estimated living wage residents of Orange County need, roughly $26,790 per year. UNC’s current minimum TA stipend is more than $11,000 below a living wage. As graduate workers are trying to complete their degrees during a pandemic, the lack of institutional response from the university has concerned many of us. Many graduate students have lost crucial grants and fellowships due to COVID-19 and all graduate students face significant research challenges as libraries, archives, and labs are closed and fieldwork is not possible. International students are at risk of losing their visas. Undocumented graduate workers are especially at risk. Failing to address this issue during this critical moment essentially penalizes graduate students by counting an academic year in which we cannot feasibly continue or engage in academic work towards our time-to-degree. Much ink has been spilled over whether graduate workers are “students” or “employees.” This emergency and the resulting requirements placed on graduate workers to return to campus, continue teaching, research, and support work while undergraduate students were sent home demonstrates that graduate workers are workers, and that our labor is essential to the functioning of the University. We are proud of the work we do teaching, researching, and supporting students and faculty, and we demand that we be fairly and adequately compensated for our labor.

As of Monday morning the letter had been signed by over 90 people — mostly doctoral students. Faculty, staff, undergraduates and alumni are also signing on to show support.

UNC-Chapel Hill did not immediately respond to the letter.