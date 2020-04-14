COVID-19, News

Legislature’s COVID-19 wish list grows longer for short session

The North Carolina House and Senate are scheduled to reconvene in two weeks with a to-do list that is growing longer and longer thanks to the COVID-19 virus.

In addition to more resources for those on the front-line fighting the pandemic, lawmakers are being asked to expedite help for 561,000 North Carolinians who have filed for unemployment insurance in the last month.

One of the hardest hit sectors is the hospitality industry where more than 350,000 restaurant jobs alone have been lost.

NC Restaurant and Lodging Association President & CEO Lynn Minges recently discussed legislative priorities with NC Policy Watch, including the need for the creation of a $100 million State Emergency Grant Program. Click below to hear that interview.

For more on the restaurant and lodging industry’s legislative wish list, click here.

At Tuesday’s House Select Committee on COVID-19 Economic Support, the working group gave unanimous support to a three page bill that would waive the accrual of interest on deferred tax payments, while providing greater flexibility to those filing for emergency unemployment benefits. Read the draft bill here.

Rep. John Szoka (R-Cumberland) also called on the governor’s office to brief committee members as early as next week on its plans for re-opening the North Carolina’s economy.

