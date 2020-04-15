Protesters demanding an end to public health measures are way off-base

Let’s agree at the outset on one thing: this shelter-in-place stuff stinks. For the most part, it’s been a maddening drag and terribly frustrating experience. All of us yearn for a return to normal life.
Let’s also submit that the bans on large gatherings across the country could raise potentially challenging constitutional issues at some point in a free society in which people have a right to protest.
All that said, we should also agree on this simple point: yesterday’s “ReOpen NC” protest in downtown Raleigh was among the stupidest protests to grace the Legislative Building complex in years.
As the lead editorial in today’s Raleigh’s News & Observer puts it bluntly in assessing calls for a quick reopening of the economy:
It’s a bad idea. Let’s make plain what will happen if the nation’s governors – who despite Donald Trump’s assertions get to make this call – were to follow that advice:
If we try to go back to normal too quickly, more people will die.
If we look at the better-than-expected COVID-19 numbers and conclude that the models were wrong instead of public health restrictions being right, we will face a new and catastrophic surge.
Public health officials have told us this again and again about fighting COVID-19. And they have been right. Not the people who insist, even now, that the virus is no worse than the plain old flu. Not the people who promote the persistent lunacy that COVID-19 is being hyped by anti-Trumpers to take down the president’s economy. The experts have been right about the need to close schools, to shutter restaurant dining rooms, to stay six feet away for everyone’s sake. They’ve been right about such measures being necessary everywhere, including rural states and counties, despite some stubborn leaders risking their constituents’ lives.
Sadly, however, there’s more to the ignorance of the poor souls who gathered yesterday to protest (and get arrested) than merely being wrong on the facts of the pandemic. There’s also the absurd paranoia that would lead a protester to refer to Gov. Cooper – a courageous leader who has been aging before our eyes as he works night and day to overcome the incompetence of the federal government – as “comrade Cooper.” There was also the sad overlap between ReOpen NC and the misguided anti-vaccination movement.
Earth to the ReOpen NC crowd: Roy Cooper is not having fun right now and the COVID-19 pandemic is not part of some monstrous conspiracy to control your lives. Read this article about the living hell that is life in a hospital overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients to see what he’s trying to prevent and then, when you’re done with that, join the rest of us in saying a prayer for the researchers attempting to come up with a life-saving COVID-19 vaccination.
The bottom line: this whole thing has been and remains a miserable plague on the lives of the public officials stuck leading us through it. No one would be happier to sound the “all clear” signal than Gov. Cooper. And while opponents certainly have the right to disagree with and speak out against the actions taken by public officials to get a handle on this crisis, the rest of us have the right to tell them that they’re wrong and not helping matters at all.
Stewart
April 15, 2020 at 9:33 am
When you have one of Reopen NC’s leaders referring to themselves as a “sovereign citizen”, you know you’ve gone over the edge into crazy town. That the same “sovereign citizen” is also a leading anti-vaccine activist here in NC should tell us everything we need to know. This protest should be ignored as the actions of a few loons who would protest anything done for the public good. The very fact that they could barely muster 100 people is also significant. The Moral Monday protests regularly mustered many times that number and went almost unregarded by the media. Yet a relative handful of loons show up and they make the news state-wide. It’s past time that we stopped giving right-wing fringe yahoos any oxygen for their misguided movements and left them to the obscurity they deserve.