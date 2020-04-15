Protesters demanding an end to public health measures are way off-base

Let’s agree at the outset on one thing: this shelter-in-place stuff stinks. For the most part, it’s been a maddening drag and terribly frustrating experience. All of us yearn for a return to normal life.

Let’s also submit that the bans on large gatherings across the country could raise potentially challenging constitutional issues at some point in a free society in which people have a right to protest.

All that said, we should also agree on this simple point: yesterday’s “ReOpen NC” protest in downtown Raleigh was among the stupidest protests to grace the Legislative Building complex in years.

As the lead editorial in today’s Raleigh’s News & Observer puts it bluntly in assessing calls for a quick reopening of the economy:

It’s a bad idea. Let’s make plain what will happen if the nation’s governors – who despite Donald Trump’s assertions get to make this call – were to follow that advice: If we try to go back to normal too quickly, more people will die. If we look at the better-than-expected COVID-19 numbers and conclude that the models were wrong instead of public health restrictions being right, we will face a new and catastrophic surge. Public health officials have told us this again and again about fighting COVID-19. And they have been right. Not the people who insist, even now, that the virus is no worse than the plain old flu. Not the people who promote the persistent lunacy that COVID-19 is being hyped by anti-Trumpers to take down the president’s economy. The experts have been right about the need to close schools, to shutter restaurant dining rooms, to stay six feet away for everyone’s sake. They’ve been right about such measures being necessary everywhere, including rural states and counties, despite some stubborn leaders risking their constituents’ lives.