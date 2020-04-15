Restaurants to help Durham feed children learning from home due to COVID-19 crisis

The Durham Public Schools (DPS) will start a new, limited meals program Thursday for students learning at home due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The school district cancelled its meals program earlier this month after an employee distributing meals at Bethesda Elementary School tested positive for the coronavirus and too many workers applied for emergency paid leave.

The new program will be administered in partnership with Durham County Government, the Durham Public Schools Foundation, local nonprofits and restaurants. It will be known as “Durham FEAST.”

The program will rely heavily on volunteers.

Under the new initiative, families will visit school sites across Durham County to receive free children’s breakfasts and lunches prepared by Durham restaurants. Adults will receive shelf-stable food supplies and/or family-style casseroles. Volunteer drivers will make “contactless” deliveries to families unable to visit pick-up sites.

Meals will be available at 12 schools Monday and Thursdays and at 12 schools Tuesdays and Fridays. The previous program provided meals daily.

Families may pick up meals at the following schools on Mondays and Thursdays: 11 a.m – 12:30 p.m. Bethesda Elementary , 2009 S. Miami Blvd.

, 2009 S. Miami Blvd. Eno Valley Elementary , 117 Milton Rd.

, 117 Milton Rd. Githens Middle , 4800 Old Chapel Hill Rd.

, 4800 Old Chapel Hill Rd. R.N. Harris Elementary , 1520 Cooper St.

, 1520 Cooper St. Hillside High , 3727 Fayetteville St.

, 3727 Fayetteville St. Parkwood Elementary , 5207 Revere Rd.

, 5207 Revere Rd. Sandy Ridge Elementary, 1417 Old Oxford Hwy. Noon – 1:30 p.m. Burton Elementary , 1500 Mathison St.

, 1500 Mathison St. Lakeview School , 3507 Dearborn Dr.

, 3507 Dearborn Dr. Shepard Middle , 2401 Dakota St.

, 2401 Dakota St. Southern School of Energy and Sustainability , 800 Clayton Rd.

, 800 Clayton Rd. Southwest Elementary, 2320 Cook Rd. Families may pick up meals at the following schools on Tuesdays and Fridays: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Brogden Middle , 1001 Leon St.

, 1001 Leon St. Eastway Elementary , 610 Alston Ave.

, 610 Alston Ave. Glenn Elementary , 2415 E. Geer St.

, 2415 E. Geer St. Holt Elementary , 4019 Holt School Rd.

, 4019 Holt School Rd. Y.E. Smith Elementary , 2410 E. Main St.

, 2410 E. Main St. C.C. Spaulding Elementary, 1531 S. Roxboro St. Noon – 1:30 p.m. Club Blvd. Elementary , 400 W. Club Blvd.

, 400 W. Club Blvd. Hillandale Elementary , 2730 Hillandale Rd.

, 2730 Hillandale Rd. Holton Career & Resource Center , 401 N. Driver St.

, 401 N. Driver St. KIPP Durham , 1107 Holloway St.

, 1107 Holloway St. Maureen Joy Charter School , 107 S. Driver St.

, 107 S. Driver St. Lakewood Middle, 2119 Chapel Hill Rd. Sites and schedules will be regularly updated at www.durhamfeast.org/sites. (In Spanish: www.durhamfeast.org/sitios.)

The new partnership takes advantage of the state NC Restaurants Feeding Kids initiative unveiled last week that allows DPS to spend federal money on vending contracts with local restaurants to feed children.

“This is an outstanding example of schools, government, community nonprofits, and our business community coming together to take care of our children and families,” said DPS Superintendent Pascal Mubenga. “We could not have resumed this work without our partners.”

Durham County Manager Wendell Davis applauded the partnership.

“This is exactly the type of innovation that will help all of our Durham community maintain health and well-being through this COVID-19 pandemic,” Davis said.

The organizers said volunteers are crucial to the long-term success of the program. They are being organized by the Durham Public Schools Foundation.

The Durham County Department of Public Health is overseeing training designed to keep workers and volunteers safe.

Visit the DPS website to volunteer for Durham FEAST.