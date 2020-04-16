Governor: Key to easing restrictions starts with the three T’s

Gov. Roy Cooper is not ready to set a date for when North Carolina will lift restrictions and businesses can resume their normal operations. But Cooper signaled a path forward on Wednesday that would include testing, tracing and identifying trends.

“Experts tell us it would be dangerous to lift our restrictions all at once. Rather than an on/off light switch, we are viewing this as a dimmer switch that can be adjusted incrementally,” said Cooper.

The three-pronged approach comes as North Carolina has recorded more than 5,100 positive cases of COVID-19 and 117 deaths in 93 of the state’s 100 counties.

Both the governor and the Secretary for Health and Human Services agreed yesterday that until a vaccine is widely available, the state will need to protect vulnerable residents from a second wave of the virus.

Here’s more on the governor’s plan to move North Carolina forward: