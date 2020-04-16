Governor: Key to easing restrictions starts with the three T’s

Gov. Roy Cooper is not ready to set a date for when North Carolina will lift restrictions and businesses can resume their normal operations. But Cooper signaled a path forward on Wednesday that would include testing, tracing and identifying trends.
“Experts tell us it would be dangerous to lift our restrictions all at once. Rather than an on/off light switch, we are viewing this as a dimmer switch that can be adjusted incrementally,” said Cooper.
The three-pronged approach comes as North Carolina has recorded more than 5,100 positive cases of COVID-19 and 117 deaths in 93 of the state’s 100 counties.
Both the governor and the Secretary for Health and Human Services agreed yesterday that until a vaccine is widely available, the state will need to protect vulnerable residents from a second wave of the virus.
Here’s more on the governor’s plan to move North Carolina forward:
TESTING
State planning relies on an increase in testing capabilities to identify, isolate and track new cases of COVID-19. This means having the supplies and lab capacity to do more testing across the state. Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, has brought together laboratory partners from the public and private sector to coordinate efforts to ensure testing – diagnostic and antibody — is widely available across the state while also conserving protective equipment.
TRACING
Tracing requires the state to boost the public health workforce and ability to trace contacts of new cases of COVID-19. Contact tracing can be effective at containing new outbreaks, but it requires more personnel. When a person tests positive, the tracing efforts will help identify who that individual may have been in contact with so those people can get tested and take the right precautions. NC DHHS is working with its partners to increase this critical piece of our public health workforce. New digital tools can also help scale this effort.
TRENDS
In order to ease restrictions, the state needs to understand how COVID-19 is impacting the state and impacting specific populations and regions of the state to determine when to strengthen or ease social distancing policies. Trends that will influence policy decisions will be based on data like the new positive cases, hospitalizations, deaths, as well as available supply of personal protective equipment, hospital capacity.
“Because we acted early and because we acted together, we have averted the devastating scenarios we have seen playing out in other parts of our country and across the globe. We now need to look ahead at how we stay ahead of the curve. Widespread testing, aggressive contact tracing, and data-informed policy decisions are our best tools to keep our communities safe and protect our frontline workers,” Cohen said.
