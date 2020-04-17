North Carolina’s latest COVID-19 numbers from Friday, April 17th @ 11:00am. Source: NCDHHS

The week’s top stories on Policy Watch:

1. Pandemic bringing changes to higher education that could be long-lasting

Some say “new normal” at UNC could feature more faculty input, fewer applicants, depleted budgets and an expanded commitment to online instruction

This week Eric Muller dialed in to a UNC-Chapel Hill faculty leadership video conference to wrestle with some heavy topics: the ongoing pandemic, its effect on teaching, looming budget cuts and an uncertain future.

But when his image popped up on the call it was with a custom, tropical-themed background he’d downloaded just to lighten things up a bit.

Muller, a UNC law professor, has been doing what professors, students and administrators have all been doing for the last month — the best he can. [Read more…]

2. COVID-19 bills take shape ahead of General Assembly’s return April 28

A North Carolina House Select committee working group took its first steps toward crafting a COVID-19 response bill Thursday, establishing a list of priorities and areas of concern that it will shape into bills the General Assembly can pass when it convenes at the end of this month.

The Health Care working group has been meeting since last month, hearing from experts across the state on everything from the needs of front-line medical workers to overwhelmed rural hospitals and racial health disparities during the pandemic. [Read more…]

3. Pro Publica report: Senator Richard Burr sold D.C. townhouse to donor at a rich price

This story appeared originally on the website of ProPublica, a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom.

The chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Richard Burr, has come under fire in recent weeks for unloading stock holdings right before the market crashed on fears of coronavirus and for a timely sale of shares in an obscure Dutch fertilizer company.

Now the North Carolina Republican’s 2017 sale of his Washington, D.C., home to a group led by a donor and powerful lobbyist who had business before Burr’s committee is raising additional ethical questions.

Burr sold the small townhouse, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, for what, by some estimates, was an above market price — $900,000 — to a team led by lobbyist John Green. That is tens of thousands of dollars above some estimates of the property’s value by tax assessors, a real estate website and a local real estate agent. The sale was done off-market, without the home being listed for sale publicly. [Read more…]

4. Federal COVID-19 checks: What they mean and who might get left out



Much has been made of the direct cash payments included in the CARES Act, passed by Congress to provide relief during the COVID-19 pandemic. Providing emergency aid was the right move, but this step alone won’t solve the financial challenges facing North Carolina families or pull the state out of a rapidly deepening economic hole.

The first and largest issue with these cash payments is they are simply too small to get families through this time of crisis. The cash aid included in the CARES Act will cover only the cost of basic living expenses for a few weeks, grossly inadequate in the face of a pandemic likely to last months. [Read more…]

5. In their own words: North Carolina prisoners share experiences from the inside during COVID-19 pandemic

Many media outlets, including Policy Watch, have reported on the actions and statements of the Department of Public Safety as it grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s rare that audiences get to hear from the people serving time. This compilation is meant to provide a glimpse of life in prison during this historic moment. Policy Watch knows the names of the incarcerated people, but is not publishing them because they fear retribution in prison for talking to media. Some of their stories have been edited and condensed for publication.

Story 1 – Catawba Correctional Center:

I’m not so worried for myself. There are a lot of people over the age of 60 here.

The way they’re handling this thing is not the way the government is reporting. We don’t even sleep 4 feet apart; I am 36 inches from the person in the bed next to me. The day room is constantly packed. [Read more…]

6. Advocates, experts: DPS COVID-19 initiative not enough to save incarcerated peoples’ lives

Advocates and criminal justice experts acknowledge the North Carolina Department of Public Safety’s announcement yesterday to release some incarcerated people from prisons is a small step in the right direction, but said it is not enough.

To put the announcement in perspective, a staff attorney at Forward Justice noted that more than 50 prisons in North Carolina are potentially releasing 500 incarcerated people — the number DPS is reviewing — but that wouldn’t even remove 10 individuals from each facility. [Read more…]

7. Let the people vote!



Health pandemic will put democracy itself at risk unless we act

American elected leaders will have to make a lot of complex decisions in the coming weeks and months in responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Know-it-all commentators and internet trolls will try to push “simple” solutions or try to convince us that the situation is overblown and that we should simply suck it up and get back to work. But the truth is that societal recovery will likely be a frustrating and painstaking process with plenty of difficult calls and gray areas.

Our public health experts and scientists – the people who study and think about this stuff for a living – tell us that the virus is likely to ebb and flow for several months – a fact that is going to require widespread patience, determination and creativity. As former Vice President Biden noted in a Monday New York Times op-ed that had obviously been informed by consultations with knowledgeable professionals, “Things will not go back to ‘normal’ right away. As public health experts have said, we should expect activity to return gradually, with sites like offices and stores reopening before arenas and theaters.” [Read more…]

8. COVID-19 pushes Postal Service’s finances to the brink

Everything from pharmaceutical deliveries to mail-in ballots could depend on whether Congress can shore up the agency’s finances.

WASHINGTON — Millions of Americans are relying on the U.S. Postal Service for key supplies while they isolate themselves to slow the spread of COVID-19. But the Postal Service itself faces uncertain times ahead, as the economic fallout of the pandemic and hostility from the Trump administration threaten to hobble it.

“At a time when America needs the Postal Service more than ever, the reason we are so needed is having a devastating effect on our business,” U.S. Postmaster General and CEO Megan J. Brennan said earlier this month. “Sales are plummeting as a result of the pandemic. The sudden drop in mail volumes, our most profitable revenue stream, is steep and may never fully recover.” [Read more…]

9. Your discarded carpet is poisoning the Earth with PFAS

New research shows very high levels of PFAS in construction and demolition landfills, jeopardizing groundwater

When a building succumbs, by age or wind or water or fire, its innards have to go somewhere. Carpet, bricks, drywall, windows, shingles and siding, are hauled to a special type of landfill, known as construction and demolition, or C&D.

New research published in the journal Waste Management this week reported that very high levels of perfluorinated compounds (PFAS) have been found seeping from several C&D landfills in Florida, which has environmental and public health implications for North Carolina.

Johnsie Lang, formerly with the EPA’s Office of Research and Development in Research Triangle Park, is one of four scientists who worked on the study. [Read more…]

10. Restaurants to help Durham feed children learning from home due to COVID-19 crisis

The Durham Public Schools (DPS) will start a new, limited meals program Thursday for students learning at home due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The school district cancelled its meals program earlier this month after an employee distributing meals at Bethesda Elementary School tested positive for the coronavirus and too many workers applied for emergency paid leave.

The new program will be administered in partnership with Durham County Government, the Durham Public Schools Foundation, local nonprofits and restaurants. It will be known as “Durham FEAST.” [Read more…]

11. Weekly micro-podcasts and radio interviews: