Education

N.C. Department of Public Instruction says knowledge of electronic eavesdropping limited to one department

By
3 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Education

State Superintendent Mark Johnson

Knowledge of electronic eavesdropping on a former employee’s text messages was limited to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s K-3 literacy office, NCDPI officials said Friday.

The eavesdropping played a critical role in Superintendent Mark Johnson’s decision to cancel a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the state’s K-3 reading assessment tool.

Johnson eventually selected Istation’s reading assessment tool over Amplify’s mClass. Amplify filed a protest with the N.C. Department of Information Technology. The matter still has not been resolved.

Johnson cited a “breach of confidentiality” by a member of an evaluation committee asked to recommend a firm to provide the state’s K-3 reading assessment as the reason for cancelling the controversial RFP.

That breach occurred, Johnson said, when the committee member telephoned former K-3 Literacy Director Carolyn Guthrie about the evaluation process.

Charlotte educator Justin Parmenter reported for Policy Watch that the committee member who discussed the process with Guthrie is K-3 literacy consultant Abbey Whitford.

Parmenter also reported that Guthrie sent a text message to another retired DPI employee, Annie Evans, which included details about the call between Whitford and Guthrie.

Johnson learned about the “confidentiality breach” after a DPI employee viewed the text message exchange on Guthrie’s old desktop. Guthrie had connected her DPI-issued devices to her personal text messaging accounts. The desktop was supposed to be wiped clean after she left NCDPI.

The employee reportedly slipped a screenshot of the text message exchange between Guthrie and Evans under former Deputy Superintendent Pam Shue’s door.

Here’s how NCDPI described the situation:

The agency has completed its investigation into a former employee’s allegations that her personal text messages were accessed via a DPI-issued device.  The former employee admitted that she connected her DPI-issued devices to her personal text messaging accounts in violation of the state’s acceptable use and internet security policy.  The investigation concluded that after the former employee retired in October 2017, her former agency-issued desktop computer remained connected to her personal accounts and was transferred to her successor.  This individual was a social friend of the former employee and viewed the text messages as a source of entertainment and information on personal matters.  The individual shared the former employee’s text messages with at least one other career employee in the K-3 literacy division.

Upon that individual’s retirement, the desktop was transferred to the career K-3 literacy employee.  That employee continued to view the former employee’s personal text messages and admitted to providing a screenshot of a text message conversation to her supervisor in February 2019.  The supervisor informed DPI leadership that the screenshot had been slipped under her door by an unknown individual.  Shortly thereafter, the employee disconnected the desktop from the text messaging account.  DPI has examined each device that was assigned to the former employee and has determined that they are no longer connected to any personal email or messaging accounts.  The investigation concluded that knowledge of access to the personal account was limited to the K-3 literacy office.

Policy Watch could not reach NCDPI for comment late Friday.

 

Possibly related posts:

  1. New website intended to make life easier for NCDPI customers
  2. More legal twists, turns in the Istation saga
  3. Judge Mary Ann Tally makes no decision in Istation hearing
  4. State Superintendent Mark Johnson is prepared to sign another emergency contract for Istation if legal issues aren’t resolved by March
  5. State CIO Eric Boyette rules state Department of Public Instruction mishandled ’emergency purchase’ for Istation services

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Restaurants to help Durham feed children learning from home due to COVID-19 crisis

The Durham Public Schools (DPS) will start a new, limited meals ...

State and Federal COVID-19 policy updates

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Pandemic bringing changes to higher education that could be long-lasting

Some say “new normal” at UNC could feature more faculty input, fewer applicants, depleted budgets an [...]

Your discarded carpet is poisoning the Earth with PFAS

New research shows very high levels of PFAS in construction and demolition landfills, jeopardizing g [...]

Pro Publica report: Senator Richard Burr sold D.C. townhouse to donor at a rich price

The chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Richard Burr, has come under fire in recent weeks [...]

In their own words: North Carolina prisoners share experiences from the inside during COVID-19 pandemic

Many media outlets, including Policy Watch, have reported the Department of Public Safety’s side of [...]

Federal COVID-19 checks: What they mean and who might get left out

Much has been made of the direct cash payments included in the CARES Act passed by Congress to provi [...]

Making a bad situation unbearable: A state prison inmate’s wife explains the toll COVID-19 is taking

I am exhausted. Just like everyone else, I'm worried and scared about my family's safety. [...]

Let the people vote!

Health pandemic will put democracy itself at risk unless we act There are a lot of complex decisions [...]

The legislature’s economic high jump

The post The legislature’s economic high jump appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch