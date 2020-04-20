Gov. Roy Cooper announces new program to help feed children during pandemic

Help buying groceries is coming for more than 800,000 North Carolina children and families who receive free or reduced price lunches, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday.

The state was approved for the new Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program to help families buy food for children impacted by school closings due to the COVID-19 crisis, Cooper said.

The program will aid families of children eligible for free or reduced-priced lunches.

Under the program, families will receive $250 in P-EBT benefits per child on an EBT card. The payments will be distributed in two installments. Additional benefits may be provided if North Carolina schools are closed beyond May 15. Schools will be closed until at least May 15 due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Families will be able to use the benefit to purchase food items at EBT authorized retailers, including most major grocery stores.

“So many families are in need, especially with so many out of work right now,” Cooper said in a statement. “This approval helps people get assistance faster to feed their families.

Families will not need to apply for the P-EBT program. Eligible families already receiving Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) benefits will get an additional benefit on their existing EBT card.

Eligible families not already enrolled in FNS will be mailed a new EBT card in the next few weeks. Families who receive a new EBT card will receive a letter from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) in the mail explaining how to activate and use their card.

“As our schools closed, many families across the state worried about where their next meals would come from—and we knew we had to take action,” said DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen. “The P-EBT program will provide extra help buying groceries for the families of the more than 800,000 children who normally receive free and reduced lunch at school.”

North Carolina is one of the first four states to receive federal approval from the United States Department of Agriculture to provide the federally-funded P-EBT benefit.