Social justice organization urges state to use education stimulus money on economically disadvantaged youth

The Southern Coalition for Social Justice is urging the state to spend emergency federal education money to support economically disadvantaged students during the COVID-19 crisis.

North Carolina is in line to receive as much as $389 million to spend on educational needs under the Coronavirus Aid, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

The CARES Act provides $13.2 billion in grants for K-12 schools and $3 billion for governors to spend on education.

The Durham-based nonprofit social justice organization noted the $95 million Gov. Roy Cooper could receive for education as the state’s share of $3 billion earmarked for governors.

In a letter to State Superintendent Mark Johnson, the SCJS asked that federal money be used to benefit economically disadvantaged students of color, youth in foster care and the juvenile justice center, children with disabilities and immigrant youth.

The suggested uses for the funding include purchasing laptops for students who need them, creating quiet learning environment for students who are homeless or in foster care and training student and teachers to better use technology for remote learning.

“North Carolina has a constitutional obligation to provide a sound, basic education to all students. That requirement does not disappear when hardships arise. It is the state’s responsibility to ensure that the most vulnerable students have access to a quality public education that supports their academic, physical, mental and social well being.” Tyler Whittenberg, chief counsel for justice systems reform at SCSJ, said in a statement.

The SCJS also asked the State Board of Education to waive the requirement for student and parental consent to monitor technology provided by schools.

“During a time of distance learning, such technology is no longer optional, and monitoring could violate students’ right to privacy and Fourth Amendment rights,” SCJS officials said.