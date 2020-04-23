COVID-19, Governor Roy Cooper

At-a-glance: Governor Cooper’s three phases to re-opening North Carolina

Gov. Roy Cooper has extended North Carolina’s Stay At Home order through May 8.

Today’s order also extends the closure of restaurants for dine-in service and bars and the closure of other close-contact businesses through the first full week in May.

Cooper shared details about North Carolina’s three-phase plan to lift restrictions in the coming weeks when the data shows that North Carolina’s cases of COVID-19 and other key metrics are headed in the right direction.

Read the governor’s latest Executive Order.

Here’s North Carolina’s plan at-a-glance:

Source: NCDHHS

