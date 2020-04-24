A temporary grading policy allows students to decide how final course grades appear on their transcripts

A temporary grading policy approved by the State Board of Education on Thursday will hold students harmless for academic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

Under the policy, students in grades 9-11 and non-graduating seniors will decide how final course grades will appear on transcripts for year-long courses and semester-length courses students are taking now.

Students may choose a numeric grade representing the highest grade earned as of March 13 or a higher grade earned through remote learning.

They may also choose to receive a “pass” (PC19) if they were meeting expectations as of March 13 or a “withdrawal” (WC19) if failing a course and unable to improve the score through remote learning opportunities.

A “withdrawal” is not a failing grade. It does not indicate that a student should be retained or that the course must be repeated. It indicates the student lacks mastery of standards in a content area.

For students who choose a grade of “pass” or no credit, there will be no impact on their GPA, either for spring semester or yearlong courses.

Meanwhile, middle school students, those in grades 6-8, will receive either a pass or withdrawal for final course grades.

Elementary school students won’t be graded. Teachers will provide year-end feedback for students regarding learning from the full academic school year, using a format determined locally.

Student promotion and retention will be determined by school principals and staff. N.C. Department of Public Instruction recommends retention of students only if the process was “well underway” before March 13, the last day students attended school.

The board approved grading guidelines for high school seniors last month. The SBE also approved guidelines for students in grades K-11 but agreed to revisit them as the board learned more about the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on student learning.

SBE Chairman Eric Davis said the grading policy is intended to support students facing differing circumstances since mid-March, when Gov. Roy Cooper ordered schools closed and students began remote learning.

“We are making every effort to mitigate any potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on student grading while also trying to validate the efforts of students, families, teachers, and support staff during this period of remote learning,” Davis said.

Cooper said he will discuss plans for schools today. They are closed through at least May 15.

SBE James Ford voted against the new grading policy because of the provision that allows students to receive a letter grade.

“Whatever the functional utility of the grade system is, whatever it’s designed to tell us about the mastery of content, it’s been so compromised now that it invalidates the very meaning of it,” Ford said. “What does it mean to score an A or a B in this atmosphere? What is the usefulness of the metric when we haven’t even completed the course content?”

Ford said the health crisis has made historic inequities worse. He questioned the need for grades when so many disadvantaged students don’t have the tools to access online classes.

“In a global pandemic where all students do not even have access to equitable learning environments, I cannot in good conscious give a supposed choice to receive a letter grade because of circumstances beyond students’ control, it’s not a real choice at all,” Ford said.

High school advisors told board members that students are struggling to keep up with school assignments while learning at home due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Meredith Gaskill, a senior from Carson High School in Rowan County, said students are distracted by younger siblings, slowed by unreliable internet connections, stressed about getting into college and worried about scholarships and family finances.

Gaskill and Nate Kolk-Tomberlin, an Apex High School junior who also serves as a board advisor, spoke with high school students across the state about new grading strategies in the wake of the pandemic.

Gaskill said a student from rural North Carolina is stressed about a balky internet connection and struggles to juggle schoolwork and caring for his grandmother.

“He spoke about how finding balance was exceptionally difficult when there is so many different things happening at once, in the world, in his brain and the virtual classroom and in his family,” Gaskill said.

In other business Thursday, the SBE suspended annual evaluations for teachers who did not have the required number of classroom observations before schools closed.

Administrators must complete a set number of observations for teachers during the year. Some teachers had those observations completed before March 13, but others did not.

NCDPI advised school districts against attempting to conduct online or virtual observations to complete evaluations.

“We can’t guarantee the validity of the results,” Tomberlin said in a statement. “Many teachers are in the midst of the learning process themselves. It would be inappropriate to evaluate them.”

The SBE and the Department of Public Instruction also asked the General Assembly for $380 million in emergency funding for school nutrition, remote learning, support for exceptional children’s programs and funding for a Summer Bridge/Jump Start program for rising first through rising fourth graders who need extra support.

Davis presented the request to members of the House Select Committee on COVID-19 that’s looking at the impact of the virus on K-12 education.

Lawmakers will consider the request next week along with numerous testing waivers and a proposed calendar change that would allow schools to open as early as Aug. 17.

Under the state’s school calendar law, schools can open “no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26.