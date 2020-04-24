April 30 online Crucial Conversation – NC Policy Watch journalists discuss the pandemic in NC

Join us Thursday, April 30 at 6:00 pm for a very special (and virtual) Crucial Conversation happy hour:

“The COVID-19 crisis in NC: A conversation with the journalists”

NC Policy Watch journalists have been hard at work (from home) bringing you the breaking pandemic news and shining a light on vulnerable and underrepresented communities in North Carolina.

Our team has been covering (and commenting) on everything from nursing homes, prisons and unemployment insurance to education policy, legislative and gubernatorial action and calls from the Right to “reopen” the economy.

We know you have a lot of questions and suggestions! Please join us for a behind-the-scenes chat about what we’ve written about, what’s to come and what else you’d like to see from us.

Click here to register.

Thursday’s panel will include the entire award-winning Policy Watch team, which collectively, brings well-over a century of journalism experience to the table:

Melissa Boughton – Courts, Law, Democracy and Immigration Reporter

– Courts, Law, Democracy and Immigration Reporter Greg Childress – Education Reporter

– Education Reporter Clayton Henkel – Senior Communications Coordinator

– Senior Communications Coordinator Joe Killian – Investigative Reporter

– Investigative Reporter Rob Schofield – NC Policy Watch Director

– NC Policy Watch Director Lisa Sorg – Senior Environmental Reporter

At the end of the event, we’ll raise a toast to the frontline workers of North Carolina. Join us if you like with this news-themed cocktail (and “mocktail” version) concocted by our very own Joe Killian:

“Stop the Presses:” 1 oz. gin or – substitute ginger beer (if you like it spicy), ginger ale or lemon-lime soda for a “mocktail”

1 oz. fresh-pressed lime juice

1 oz. cane sugar or simple syrup

3 oz. club soda

lime wheels to garnish

Click here to register.

Special note: At our last Crucial Conversation event, we raised funds to underwrite a no-cost, in-person event on immigration issues designed to inform the state’s immigrant community. Since social-distancing requirements have made such an event impossible for the foreseeable future, we have decided to redirect those funds (and any dollars raised via this virtual event) to Siembra NC’s Immigration Solidarity Fund, which provides assistance to North Carolina residents who don’t have access to government COVID-19 aid.

When: Thursday, April 30 at 6:00 p.m.

Where: Online; pre-register from the comfort of your home, and remember to social distance!

Cost: Free, but any funds raised from this event will be donated to Siembra NC’s Immigrant Solidarity Fund

Questions?? Contact Melissa Boughton at 919-861-1454 or melissa@ncpolicywatch.com

Click here to register.