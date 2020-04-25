Commentary, COVID-19, NC Budget and Tax Center

Maximizing federal dollars to meet urgent needs should be the first priority of state leaders

By
3 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Commentary, COVID-19, NC Budget and Tax Center

On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper released his recommended coronavirus response budget, which would invest $1.43 billion through July 1, 2020. The budget proposes allocations for immediate public health and safety operations, education and state government services, and small businesses and local government assistance.

Prioritizing urgent necessities such as testing and other public health services is a crucial first step, but more should be done in the short term to meet the immediate needs of families and communities while also giving state agencies the assurance that they can build capacity and respond to increased public demands well beyond the three-month window proposed in this budget.

Our analysis of the first three pieces of federal legislation passed in response to the COVID-19 crisis suggests that at least $6.5 billion in relief funds have been allocated to North Carolina. To put this figure into perspective, if the state were to invest all of these dollars today, in addition to the piecemeal budgets enacted instead of a comprehensive budget, we still would only be spending at roughly the historic average as a share of the economy, despite the unprecedented economic shock to our communities.

That is to say, these federal dollars deployed for the increased needs of public health, workforce, housing, and education will barely scratch the surface in comparison to the scale of need that people and communities are facing during this pandemic.

Not all federal funds will be received in the state’s General Fund, the primary fund from which state appropriations are made. State agencies that directly receive federal funds should quickly and fully deploy these dollars to address those needs that they are expert at addressing and at the same time, they should provide the public with a way to understand the priorities and allocation formulas used to deploy those dollars.

Notably, the Coronavirus Relief Fund, the largest stream of federal funds thus far and the source from which the governor proposes appropriating dollars, cannot be used for one of the state’s pressing needs — the anticipated steep loss of revenue brought on by COVID-19 and the simultaneous economic crisis. That’s because this week, the U.S. Treasury released guidance for states that outlines the restrictions on allowable uses, including that the funds be used for necessary expenditures incurred “due to” the public health emergency resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. These limits are another reason why we need a fourth federal relief package that includes flexible aid to state and local governments and an increase in the federal share of Medicaid costs. North Carolina needs more flexible federal aid to ensure that state leaders can access funds to address revenue losses without making cuts to critical public services and to ensure the state can sustain a crisis response beyond the next three months and for the duration of a full economic recovery.

After years of underinvestments and in light of the high demand for services, our state’s public infrastructure needs a rapid investment of dollars for supplies, technology, and – perhaps most importantly – administration. After all, people run our government.

Take the state’s Division of Employment Security (DES), for example. With over 700,000 state unemployment claims filed since the beginning of the crisis — up from about 2,600 claims per month during the period before the crisis – DES identified early on the need for more equipment, IT infrastructure, and staff and subsequently tripled its staff from 500 to 1,600. Still, many applicants are still waiting to receive their unemployment benefits or for their application to be processed due to the backlog.

Identifying needs and responding quickly by mobilizing dollars at the state and local levels will mean that more families will be able to make ends meet during this crisis by accessing the services and benefits they desperately need. North Carolina should maximize the federal dollars it receives and should prioritize smart investments that quickly put those dollars to use and strengthen the public infrastructure necessary to withstand this economic downturn and to rebuild our communities so they are more resilient for the future.

 Suzy Khachaturyan is a policy analyst at the N.C. Budget & Tax Center, a project of the North Carolina Justice Center.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Trump should focus on people being hurt by pandemic, not just businesses and industry
  2. Three reasons why federal aid to state, local governments is not enough
  3. COVID-19 provides clarity around what it takes for NC workers to make ends meet
  4. Veteran attorney explains specific upgrades NC should make to its unemployment insurance system
  5. Shelter-at-home orders protect people; lifting them would invite a spike in COVID-19 cases, deaths

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Shelter-at-home orders protect people; lifting them would invite a spike in COVID-19 cases, deaths

On Tuesday, hundreds of protesters gathered in Raleigh ...

State and Federal COVID-19 policy updates

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
With first quarter fundraising surge, Cunningham outraises Tillis for the first time

U.S. House incumbents, vacant seat favorites also pile up big fundraising advantages WASHINGTON — De [...]

Fetzer courts controversy again with new effort to shape ECU Board of Trustees

Tom Fetzer had a problem — again. It involved East Carolina University — again. Fetzer, a member of [...]

Newly elected education leaders pledge to resist privatization, say pandemic could change future of public schools

Tamika Walker Kelly began to hear talk about the N.C. Association of Educators (NCAE) being taken ov [...]

Duke health experts call for patience, testing, improved federal coordination in pandemic battle

Sudden reopening would jeopardize progress made thus far This is Day 50. It feels like Day 500. A ne [...]

Ignorance and cynicism in action: The “re-open” movement and the hypocrites helping to drive it

The personality of the typical American – often to their credit and occasionally to their benefit – [...]

Local COVID-19 survivor: Pandemic shows need for action, policy changes

As noted by President Obama last Tuesday, “pandemics have a way of cutting through a lot of noise.” [...]

Sold. Sold. Sold out.

The post Sold. Sold. Sold out. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Federal COVID-19 checks: What they mean and who might get left out

Much has been made of the direct cash payments included in the CARES Act passed by Congress to provi [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch