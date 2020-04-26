Commentary

Pro-democracy advocates to host “Protect our vote!” virtual town hall Monday evening

‘Protect Our Vote’ virtual town hall to feature members of Congress and legislature discussing how to prepare North Carolina for upcoming elections amid COVID-19

WHAT: “Protect Our Vote” virtual town hall with members of Congress and the NC legislature, along with grassroots democracy advocates, discussing what actions are needed now to prepare North Carolina for upcoming elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic

WHEN: Monday, April 27 at 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: The virtual town hall will be streamed live on Zoom and Facebook. RSVP for Zoom viewing here.

Facebook event info is available here.

WHO: Speakers will include:

  • U.S. Rep. Alma Adams
  • U.S. Rep. G. K. Butterfield
  • U.S. Rep. David Price
  • N.C. Sen. Jay Chaudhuri
  • Marcus Bass, NC Black Alliance
  • Tomas Lopez, Democracy NC
  • Bob Phillips, Common Cause NC
  • Melissa Price Kromm, NC Voters for Clean Elections

WHY NOW: North Carolinians shouldn’t have to choose between their health and their vote. This Monday, join us for the “Protect Our Vote” virtual town hall and hear directly from lawmakers and election experts on what actions are needed amid the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure all voters are able to cast a ballot in a safe and accessible way.

