Keith Poston to lead WakeEd Partnership

By
6 hours ago
Keith Poston

Keith Poston has been named president of WakeEd Partnership, a business-backed nonprofit that supports teachers and students in Wake County’s Public Schools.

Poston is the former president and executive director of the Public School Forum of North Carolina, a statewide public education nonprofit. He served in that role from 2015-2019.

“I am thrilled to have Keith lead our great organization going forward,” said WakeEd Partnership Board Chairman John Hummel. “Keith brings a wealth of experience in education nonprofits, education policy, fundraising, and board development and I am excited to start the new era of WakeEd Partnership with him.”

Poston succeeds Steve Parrott who retired in December. Caroline McCullen has served as interim president.

In a news release, Poston said he’s excited about the opportunity to lead the Partnership.

“While we are facing unprecedented challenges as a nation, if COVID-19 has reinforced anything to me it’s the central role our public schools hold in this community and every community across the country,” Poston said. “I am eager to help WakeEd Partnership play an important role as our community recovers and comes back together in our public school classrooms stronger and better than ever.”

While at the Forum, Poston launched several new initiatives including Color of Education, a partnership with the Samuel DuBois Cook Center for Social Equity at Duke and Duke Policy Bridge at the Sanford School of Public Policy focused on racial equity and The NC Resilience & Learning Project, a statewide effort to help schools better support children dealing with trauma and adverse childhood experiences.

He also developed and hosted the Public School Forum’s weekly television show “Education Matters.”  

Before joining WakeEd, Poston led Poston & Associates, a consulting firm that counseled organizations in communications strategy, issues management, education policy, development and fundraising.

Poston earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

