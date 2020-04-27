North Carolina’s first legislative response will fall short of meeting even immediate needs

The North Carolina General Assembly is scheduled to reconvene for the short session tomorrow. All indications from legislative leadership suggest that this session will only last a few days and be limited to those items that have bipartisan support and require immediate action to move resources.

The General Assembly will likely reconvene in July or August to consider a fuller scope of proposals to address outstanding needs. That means there will be no full and transparent accounting through a revised budget document for a second year in a row. State agencies will have continued uncertainty at a time when they need to rapidly build infrastructure and adapt to address the surge in demand for public services.

It appears as if the state will not deploy the full complement of federal and state funds in a timely manner — namely the unappropriated balance from last year’s underinvest in public infrastructure, which is available now and needed to protect people from the worst public health threats and long-term economic harms.

Draft bills and summaries that the General Assembly will consider during the short session this week have been released by the House Select Committee on COVID-19. On Friday, the Governor put forward a budget proposal that would allocate $1.4 billion to meet needs identified in the House bills, including drawing down the Rainy Day Fund to stabilize the state’s current year budget that will be impacted by delays in revenue collections.

Given the urgent needs evidenced by the continued transmission of the coronavirus, the health risks faced by essential workers, and the historic scale of loss of work and wages, advancing community well-being in this moment requires bolder proposals.

Other states have done more to move swiftly and comprehensively to make policy changes that meet the immediate health and employment issues brought on by COVID-19 and contain the ripple effects into education, environmental, consumer protections, justice, and public safety. These states have more quickly been able to identify the gaps in federal programs and filled those gaps with policy action and state dollars.

Here are 6 urgent community needs that legislators must address now to ensure a quick recovery from the public health and economic crisis.

Just as our country should not have waited to respond to the threat of COVID-19, the General Assembly cannot wait to put forward a more comprehensive plan to address immediate public health threats and prevent prolonged economic hardship. North Carolina has the capacity to fill the gaps left by federal relief packages. Maximizing federal dollars now will help save lives today and prevent more costly outcomes in the future. Failing to do so will continue to put us all at risk.

Leila Pedersen is a Policy Analyst with the Budget & Tax Center, a project of the NC Justice Center.