COVID-19, News

Tillis: Want to open North Carolina to business sooner? Start wearing a mask.

By
10 hours ago
4 Comments
In COVID-19, News

Sen. Thom Tillis

Senator Thom Tillis told constituents participating in a tele-town hall last Friday if they want to see businesses re-open sooner, they would be smart to start wearing a face mask to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.

In an informal poll of those taking parting in the senator’s town hall, 62% said they would wear a mask when leaving the house, 15% said they were not wearing any protective covering and 23% said they were remaining home.

“Those of you who aren’t wearing masks are potentially exposing vulnerable people to disease that could kill them.”

Tillis recounted the story of a solider recovering from wounds he incurred while deployed, who will be quarantined for months. Others he noted with underlying health conditions were also at great risk because of the coronavirus.

Tillis told those taking part in the call the decision to wear a face covering to help flatten the curve could literally be the difference between opening up the state in early-May versus July.

“If we see a spike in reported cases the governor will have no choice, following President Trump’s guidelines, to keep businesses closed, and we want to avoid that,” said Tillis.

Click below to hear an excerpt from the telephone town hall:

Last week, Governor Roy Cooper extended North Carolina’s stay-at-home order through May 8th, outlining a staggered three phase plan before the state could re-open for business.

As of Sunday, North Carolina had recorded 8,830 positive cases of COVID-19 in 94 counties with nearly 300 fatalities.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Top national health officials warn of coronavirus: ‘It’s going to get worse’
  2. Most NC district, superior court cases to be postponed at least 30 days in COVID-19 response
  3. Breaking: Congress clears 2nd major coronavirus package; 3rd in the works
  4. NC officials announce unemployment insurance program for contractors and self-employed
  5. Elon students cited for violating social distancing mandates

4 Comments


  1. John Fargher

    April 27, 2020 at 7:46 am

    Come on. Thom Tillis doesn’t think anybody needs to wash their hands.
    https://youtu.be/YDpEodFJwpE

  2. Michael Harrison

    April 27, 2020 at 10:53 am

    Are these the same masks that CDC press releases (with all caps and exclamation points) were demanding we stop wearing a month ago because they do not stop the spread of COVID-19? No wonder people are exasperated with restrictions and mixed messages.

  3. Tracy Whitford

    April 27, 2020 at 11:00 am

    John Fargher you put words in his mouth. He said that you shouldnt have to be told that you need to wash your hands after using the bathroom.. it should be common sense. You may want to listen again. We shouldn’t have to make regulatories on common sense behaviors. Like wipe your ass after you shit.

  4. Denisa Dellinger

    April 27, 2020 at 12:27 pm

    I think those who are in places where the less people have it should open up more. Wear masks, gloves, and wash hands and do not touch your face. If you are at higher risk, continue to stay at home all you can unless you need to leave. Many of us are going to the grocery store during the early senior hours for those who can do that. Practice social distancing but lets let people go back to church. We cannot keep doing this. Our world will fail if we do not go back to work.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

At-a-glance: Governor Cooper’s three phases to re-opening North Carolina

Gov. Roy Cooper has extended North Carolina’s Stay ...

State and Federal COVID-19 policy updates

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
PW special report: Voices from the pandemic

Jessica Richardson is doubling up on the protective face masks these days. She has three children at [...]

With first quarter fundraising surge, Cunningham outraises Tillis for the first time

U.S. House incumbents, vacant seat favorites also pile up big fundraising advantages WASHINGTON — De [...]

Fetzer courts controversy again with new effort to shape ECU Board of Trustees

Tom Fetzer had a problem — again. It involved East Carolina University — again. Fetzer, a member of [...]

Newly elected education leaders pledge to resist privatization, say pandemic could change future of public schools

Tamika Walker Kelly began to hear talk about the N.C. Association of Educators (NCAE) being taken ov [...]

Scales of Injustice

The post Scales of Injustice appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Ignorance and cynicism in action: The “re-open” movement and the hypocrites helping to drive it

The personality of the typical American – often to their credit and occasionally to their benefit – [...]

Local COVID-19 survivor: Pandemic shows need for action, policy changes

As noted by President Obama last Tuesday, “pandemics have a way of cutting through a lot of noise.” [...]

Sold. Sold. Sold out.

The post Sold. Sold. Sold out. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch