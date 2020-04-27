Tillis: Want to open North Carolina to business sooner? Start wearing a mask.

Senator Thom Tillis told constituents participating in a tele-town hall last Friday if they want to see businesses re-open sooner, they would be smart to start wearing a face mask to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.

In an informal poll of those taking parting in the senator’s town hall, 62% said they would wear a mask when leaving the house, 15% said they were not wearing any protective covering and 23% said they were remaining home.

“Those of you who aren’t wearing masks are potentially exposing vulnerable people to disease that could kill them.”

Tillis recounted the story of a solider recovering from wounds he incurred while deployed, who will be quarantined for months. Others he noted with underlying health conditions were also at great risk because of the coronavirus.

Tillis told those taking part in the call the decision to wear a face covering to help flatten the curve could literally be the difference between opening up the state in early-May versus July.

“If we see a spike in reported cases the governor will have no choice, following President Trump’s guidelines, to keep businesses closed, and we want to avoid that,” said Tillis.

Click below to hear an excerpt from the telephone town hall:

Last week, Governor Roy Cooper extended North Carolina’s stay-at-home order through May 8th, outlining a staggered three phase plan before the state could re-open for business.

As of Sunday, North Carolina had recorded 8,830 positive cases of COVID-19 in 94 counties with nearly 300 fatalities.