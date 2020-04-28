COVID-19, public health

Among nursing homes, lowest-rated facilities account for most COVID-19 cases, deaths

5 hours ago
PruittHealth-Carolina Point, one of the nursing homes with the largest COVID-19 outbreaks (Photo: Lisa Sorg)

Three nursing homes rated as “much below average” by federal regulators have the largest number of COVID-19 cases, according to data released yesterday afternoon by the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

These one-star facilities also are in the top five for reported deaths in North Carolina from the coronavirus.

The Citadel at Salisbury, also known as the Salisbury Center, leads the state with 144 cases; 10 residents have died.

PruittHealth-Carolina Point in Orange County has reported 108 cases and 11 deaths.

At the Durham Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 95 cases have been confirmed, and seven deaths.

All three nursing homes have also been cited for abuse in the past, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

As of yesterday, there were 1,380 reported positive cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina nursing homes, and 126 deaths. More than two-thirds of the cases and 70% of the deaths in these facilities occurred in those with 1-star or 2-star ratings — much below average or below average.

NC DHHS released the data after more than 20 media outlets, including NC Policy Watch, threaten to sue the agency under the Public Records Act. Previously, DHHS had refused to disclose the names of the facilities citing privacy laws.

Further analysis of the data shows that the nursing homes accounting for 83% of the positive cases also scored low in staffing benchmarks. In fact, inadequate staffing is common among most facilities in North Carolina; 31 of 47, rated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services received either “below average” or “much below average” marks.

Only six nursing homes were “above average” or “much above average” for staffing.

Even several of the highest-rated homes, though, reported positive cases, but the numbers were lower than their lesser-rated counterparts. The lowest percentage of cases that resulted in or contributed to death were in five-star facilities.

However, several factors besides the facilities ratings could influence the outcomes, such as the overall health of the resident. For example, some facilities house more people who are medically fragile.

According to DHHS data, there also have been 22 positive cases in “other congregate living facilities,” and 1 person has died.

In residential care facilities, which include assisted living homes for senior citizens and people with disabilities, 220 positive cases have been reported. Of those, 17 people have died.

These figures often change. Within the last 12 hours Durham County added to its total: 111 at the Durham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 47 at Treyburn Rehabilitation Center, five at the Durham Recovery Response Center, 4 at Durham VA Healthcare System Community Nursing Home and two at Hillcrest Convalescent Center. These are not included in the tables below. Sources: NC DHHS, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Overall rating (1 worst to 5 best)Total nursing homes in NC, by ratingNumber of facilities with outbreaksTotal number of reported positive casesTotal number of reported deathsPercentage of cases that resulted in or contributed to death   
1 star9710614437
2 star88103374613.6
3 star7814234229.4
4 star877127129.4
5 star7656534.6
*Durham VA Community Care Center had 3 cases; they were not in the Medicare database
Total427461380*1269.1
FacilityCountyLab-Confirmed CasesDeathsOverall rating medicare.govHealth InspectionsStaffingQuality Measures
The Citadel at SalisburyRowan144101112
Pruitt Health-Carolina PointOrange108111122
Durham Nursing & Rehabilitation CenterDurham9571221
Five Oaks Manor RehabCabarrus7462224
The Laurels Of ChathamChatham6751122
Springbrook Nursing and RehabJohnston6572224
Pinehurst HealthCare & RehabMoore6531121
Louisburg Healthcare and Rehab CenterFranklin62142222
Grace Heights Health and RehabBurke5964434
Autumn Care - CorneliusMecklenburg53102224
Signature HealthCAREOrange5221113
Wellington Rehab and HealthcareWake4963323
Universal Health LillingtonHarnett4211111
Alston BrookDavidson4123333
Monroe Rehab CenterUnion3533323
Treyburn Rehab & NursingDurham3331124
Mount Olive CenterWayne3142224
LongLeaf Neuro-Medical Treatment CenterWilson3015355
Brian Center Health & Rehab/HendersonvilleHenderson3043332
Pavilion Health Center at BrightmoreMecklenburg2634423
Sunnybrook Rehabilitation CenterWake2614325
The Laurels of HendersonvilleHenderson2405435
Premier Living & Rehab CenterColumbus2232222
Village Green Health & RehabCumberland2022314
Carrington Place, MatthewsMecklenburg1813323
NC State Veterans Home - SalisburyRowan1633254
Cleveland PinesCleveland1213322
Liberty Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation Center of Columbus CountyColumbus1213324
Pelican Health HendersonVance1013323
Peak Resources-Outer BanksDare614431
Clapps Nursing CenterGuilford604325
Camden Health & RehabGuilford602222
Autumn Care - DrexelBurke515534
NC State Veterans Home - KinstonLenoir415452
Rich Square Nursing and RehabilitationNorthampton411133
Hunter Woods Nursing & RehabMecklenburg401214
Three Rivers Health & RehabilitationBertie303323
Durham VA Community Living CenterDurham30N/A
The Lodge at Mills RiverHenderson205435
Hillcrest Convalescent CenterDurham214443
White Oak Manor TryonPolk204444
Huntersville OaksMecklenburg203243
Village Care of KingStokes203333
Autumn Care - MarshvilleUnion203333
Autumn Care - SaludaPolk203322
Autumn Care - StatesvilleIredell202224
Liberty Commons SalisburyRowan202115

 

