Another poll finds strong backing for Cooper’s crisis management, reelection

2 hours ago
Gov. Roy Cooper at a recent briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic

A new survey of North Carolina voters by the national polling firm Garin Hart Yang, has revealed strong approval for Gov. Roy Cooper and his handling of the health pandemic.

The mid-April poll conducted for the group Real Facts NC found that 67% of North Carolinians (including 46% of Republicans and Trump voters) approve of the Governor’s performance in handling the crisis. Only 27% disapproved.

This result contrasted sharply with voters’ attitudes toward President Trump’s performance. The survey found that 49% approved of Trump’s pandemic performance while 48% disapproved.

Interestingly, the poll also found a surprising level of optimism amongst voters:

“A 54% majority of voters say the state is headed in the right direction (versus 23% wrong track), which is significantly more positive than previous years. This confidence in North Carolina spans partisanship and region, and race: 52% of white voters say ‘right direction,’ as do 57% of African-American voters.”

The pollsters also found overwhelming approval for many of the specific actions Cooper has taken (including 88% approval of the stay-at-home order and 70% for leaving it in place until real progress is made in controlling the virus). In keeping with these findings, a sizable majority of voters were found to be more worried about their health and well-being and that of other community members than job losses and damage to the economy (though many were worried about both).

Not surprisingly, voter attitudes with respect to Cooper’s and Trump’s recent performances are also reflected in voter attitudes toward their reelection prospects. The poll reports that:

Joe Biden holds a slight 48%-to-45% lead over Donald Trump, while the generic legislative vote is similarly competitive with a Democratic lead over Republicans of 46% to 44%. Governor Cooper, on the other hand, leads Dan Forest by 55% to 36%.

The Garin Hart Yang poll results mirrored many of the findings detected in a recent WRAL poll conducted by the firm SurveyUSA.

Click here to check out the results.

State and Federal COVID-19 policy updates

