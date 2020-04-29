Can a pandemic push North Carolina to finally expand Medicaid? These House members hope so.

On the day that saw North Carolina surpass 10,000 COVID-19 cases, a group of House Democrats gathered by tele-conference to make the case for Medicaid expansion.

Rep. Sydney Batch, a Wake County Democrat, told reporters that the newly filed Healthcare for Working North Carolinians Act (HB 1040) would help thousands of residents who are either uninsured or underinsured.

“Not only will this bill help frontline workers who have supported us through this crisis, it will also help many North Carolinians who have unfortunately lost their jobs because of this crisis and are now in the coverage gap,” explained Rep. Batch.

Batch estimated that Medicaid expansion would return $4.5 billion federal tax dollars to North Carolina’s overwhelmed health care system, allowing state tax dollars to be used for economic recovery initiatives.

Mecklenburg County Rep. Christy Clark, a cancer survivor, believes the latest bill could provide health coverage to as many as 500,00 North Carolians who are working but can’t cover the cost of insurance.

“Those are the very people who are keeping the state running during this unprecedented pandemic,” explained Clark. “People deserve quality healthcare at a cost that will not break their bank or prevent them from seeking care at all.”

Twenty-seven percent of adults in North Carolina have unpaid medical debt, according to Clark.

Rep. James Gailliard, a Nash County pastor, noted that expansion was especially critical for rural North Carolina where food deserts and a lack of broadband further compound negative health outcomes.

“What we have done in our unwillingness to give people access to healthcare is we have participated in creating a public health crisis. We see it playing out right in front of us with the pandemic.”

Click below to hear Rep. Gailliard discuss the impact expansion would have for his regional hospital:

Rep. Verla Insko (Orange County-D.) believes the issue of expansion is finding more support among voters as COVID-19 changes life around us, but she acknowledged that Senate Republicans will need to stand-up to that chamber’s leadership for the measure to ultimately pass.

A Cone Health Foundation report released last summer estimates Medicaid expansion would create 37,200 more jobs in North Carolina by 2022.

The legislation, filed on the opening day of the session, has been referred to the House Rules Committee.

Read HB 1040 here.