COVID-19, News, public health

Gaston County bucks Gov. Cooper’s stay-at-home order, allowing all businesses to re-open today

By
1 hour ago
Leave a comment
In COVID-19, News, public health

Gaston Co. Chairman Tracy Philbeck

The Gaston County Board of Commissioners has decided all local businesses will be allowed to re-open after 5:00 p.m. this afternoon.

Chairman Tracy Philbeck says the one-size-fits-all approach to the COVID-19 crisis is creating more harm than good for Gaston County residents.

“Our goal was to make sure our hospital system was not overwhelmed,” Philbeck said. “We’ve done that. Why punish us for being successful in flattening the curve when a strict Stay at Home order no longer makes sense for our county?”

Governor Cooper had extended the state’s stay-at-home measure through May 8th, saying the state still needed to keep a careful watch on the daily trends and adjust accordingly.

The Republican-led board says they are not in lock-step with the Cooper administration, but will continue to promote social distancing and disinfection recommendations.

Here’s more from the so-called ‘Gaston Promise‘ released on Wednesday:

….we support putting our citizens back to work and allowing them to worship corporately, both of which are their constitutional rights. In fact, we are reminded by Article I, Section 13 of our North Carolina Constitution, that “all persons have a natural and inalienable right to worship Almighty God according to the dictates of their own consciences, and no human authority shall, in any case whatever, control or interfere with the rights of conscience.”Worship –whether by oneself or corporately –is an inalienable right of the people.

Furthermore, it is no coincidence that our State’s founders listed the following atop all the rights guaranteed to North Carolinians in our Constitution’s Declaration of Rights: “We hold it to be self-evident that all persons are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, the enjoyment of the fruits of their own labor, and the pursuit of happiness.”Work –whether at home or at one’s business –is also an inalienable right of the people.

Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen has rejected a county-by-county approach on lifting restrictions, noting that the virus does not respect county boundaries.

As of Wednesday, Gaston County had recorded 137 positive cases of COVID-19 and three deaths. North Carolina has surpassed 10,000 positive cases.

Possibly related posts:

  1. UNC-Chapel Hill considering timing of graduation, return for fall semester
  2. Experts: COVID-19 pandemic highlights NC’s existing health disparities, health care weaknesses
  3. Health care bills take shape as General Assembly prepares to return next week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Six notable expenditures in the Senate’s COVID-19 relief bill

The Senate’s omnibus bill to address COVID-19 gets ...

State and Federal COVID-19 policy updates

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Waiting to exhale: Controversial wood pellet plant would burden Lumberton with more pollution

Wood pellet manufacturer would bring a handful of jobs and lots of new pollution to Robeson County T [...]

PW special report: Voices from the pandemic

Jessica Richardson is doubling up on the protective face masks these days. She has three children at [...]

With first quarter fundraising surge, Cunningham outraises Tillis for the first time

U.S. House incumbents, vacant seat favorites also pile up big fundraising advantages WASHINGTON — De [...]

Fetzer courts controversy again with new effort to shape ECU Board of Trustees

Tom Fetzer had a problem — again. It involved East Carolina University — again. Fetzer, a member of [...]

Assistance for incarcerated people discharged during the pandemic: The humane and constitutional thing to do

As local, state and federal officials race to arrange for the discharge of sick, elderly and non-vio [...]

Prospect of bipartisanship on Jones Street is welcome, but only a first step in addressing NC’s needs

If you’d like to understand how utterly illogical and cruel the political right’s stance on closing [...]

Now is the time to act to protect the integrity of the November election

When members of the N.C. General Assembly reconvene tomorrow – presumably wearing masks and taking a [...]

Scales of Injustice

The post Scales of Injustice appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch