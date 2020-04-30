Education

Parents, civil rights groups challenge town charter school districts

By
5 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Education

Mark Dorosin

Parents, civil rights groups and the Lawyer’s Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, are challenging a law approved by the General Assembly in 2018 that gave four towns in North Carolina the right to establish charter schools.

The plaintiffs, who filed the complaint in Wake County Superior Court against the State of North Carolina, House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger, contend the law “violates the state’s constitutional guarantees of a uniform system of free public education, and equal protection under the law.”

House Bill 514 authorized four predominantly white, wealthy towns in Mecklenburg County (Matthews, Mint Hill, Huntersville and Cornelius) to create Town Charter School Districts within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools District (CMS).

It was introduced following a proposal by CMS to redraw student assignment areas to stop the racial and socioeconomic segregation in CMS schools.

HB 514 became law without Gov. Roy Cooper’s signature because it was considered a “local bill,” only applying to four towns in Mecklenburg County.

“These Town Charters will result in further racial and socioeconomic segregation of students not only by creating majority white and wealthy schools using public funds,” said Mark Dorosin, a managing attorney for the Lawyer’s Committee. “But also by leaving CMS schools even more segregated by race and class and undermining the district’s ability to address that disparity. Decades of education research shows that segregation hurts all students.”

The North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Branch of the NAACP and two parents with children in CMS filed the lawsuit. The plaintiffs are represented by the Lawyers’ Committee and the law firm of Tin, Fulton, Walker and Owen, P.L.L.C.

“Allowing these predominantly white towns to create publicly funded schools that can exclude the Black and Brown students that live in Charlotte is another attempt to push our schools back to the days before Brown v. Board of Ed., Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, president of the North Carolina NAACP said in a news release.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg NAACP President Corinne Mack said black students deserve the same high-quality teachers, curriculum and facilities that students from white and wealthier families enjoy.

“We are bringing this lawsuit to protect all students’ rights to an equitable education and to help end the segregation in CMS,” Mack said.

No related posts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

State Superintendent Mark Johnson creates task force to study reopening schools in the fall

State Superintendent Mark Johnson on Thursday announced the creation of ...

State and Federal COVID-19 policy updates

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
COVID-19 crisis spawns another dangerous epidemic in NC: A spike in domestic violence

It was nearly 4 a.m. and Jennifer had been pretending to sleep for two hours. She tried to ignore th [...]

Waiting to exhale: Controversial wood pellet plant would burden Lumberton with more pollution

Wood pellet manufacturer would bring a handful of jobs and lots of new pollution to Robeson County T [...]

PW special report: Voices from the pandemic

Jessica Richardson is doubling up on the protective face masks these days. She has three children at [...]

With first quarter fundraising surge, Cunningham outraises Tillis for the first time

U.S. House incumbents, vacant seat favorites also pile up big fundraising advantages WASHINGTON — De [...]

Former longtime AP reporter: Trump defamation suits pose a chilling prospect for the press

In the long and dubious history of nasty presidential politics, the anti-Trump attack ad that the pr [...]

While COVID-19 spreads, Trump and McConnell prioritize packing the courts

The United States joins the rest of the world in struggling through a public health emergency, the l [...]

Assistance for incarcerated people discharged during the pandemic: The humane and constitutional thing to do

As local, state and federal officials race to arrange for the discharge of sick, elderly and non-vio [...]

Prospect of bipartisanship on Jones Street is welcome, but only a first step in addressing NC’s needs

If you’d like to understand how utterly illogical and cruel the political right’s stance on closing [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch