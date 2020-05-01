State extends emergency leave for school employees for one month

Emergency paid leave for public school employees was extended until May 31 by the State Board of Education on Thursday.

The news was welcomed by many hourly employees facing the prospect of having to return to work during the COVID-19 outbreak once the SBE’s emergency paid leave policy expired Thursday.

The policy was first approved by the board on March 27 to “help protect the public health and safeguard the well-being public school employees” during the COVID-19 crisis.

Under the extension, the maximum number of hours available to employees increased from 168 to 328 from April 1 through May 31.

Schools buildings across the state have been closed since mid-March due to the spread of the deadly virus. Many students and educators are now engaged in remote learning.

Gov. Roy Cooper said last week that he’s confident schools will reopen in the fall. And state Superintendent Mark Johnson announced Thursday the creation of a bipartisan task force that will begin to study reopening schools in August.

Under the emergency leave policy, school districts can continue to pay and to provide benefits to eligible employees who cannot work remotely, who have childcare or eldercare needs or are at high risk of contracting COVID-19.

SBE attorney Eric Snider said districts will continue to administer the benefit the same way under the extension.

Snider said the original goal of the policy, to keep employees safe, remains relevant.

But he said the extension also helps to protect the public schools’ share of more than $400 million in federal money the state is set to receive under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Under the CARES Act, schools are required to the “greatest extent practical to continue to pay employees and contractors during the period of disruptions and school closures related to the coronavirus,” Snider said.

“This policy would help districts continue to meet that mandate in federal law and protect those funds,” he added.

Additionally, Snider said districts have asked for a decision about extending the policy to avoid churn and to give employees some certainty about the benefit heading into the final weeks of the academic year.

SBE member James Ford was concerned about language in the policy that only “encourages” districts to find remote work opportunities for employees during the COVID-19 crisis.

“I’ve received some correspondence from stakeholders, that in their districts, that this language is perhaps too loose,” Ford said. “It serves as guidance but what ends up happening is the first alternative is to find ways to make you still come in [when] unless absolutely necessary, folks are encouraged to work from home.”

He said employees ordered to work are more often hourly paid workers.

“Inevitably it ends up breaking out across certain class lines,” Ford said. “Teachers are allowed to work from home, but folks who are classified staff who are often, if we’re being honest, less well-paid, are sort of deliberately being put in harm’s way and being forced to come into these environments that places them at unnecessary risk.”

He asked to strengthen the language to make it clear that the board wants all alternative to find remote work exhausted before employees are ordered to come in for work.

SBE member Olivia Oxendine said Ford’s concerns are valid but was reluctant to change the language because districts have drafted local policies and procedures based on the wording in the SBE’s policy.

“To go in and to make adjustments, to use it would seem simple, but the ramification of those changes would be taxing and tedious,” Oxendine said.

She suggested adding emphasis around the words “encourage” and “remote work opportunities” to stress the board’s preference.

“If that could be a middle ground for us, I think that would be a good one,” Oxendine said.

Matthew Bristow-Smith, the 2019 Principal of the Year from Edgecombe County who serves on the board as an adviser, said the district leadership in Edgecombe has embraced the “letter” and the “spirit” of the policy.

“Our superintendent, Dr. [Valerie] Bridges has established a tone and a culture in our county that has done everything possible to try and accommodate remote learning opportunities and remote work opportunities for both student and employees,” Bristow-Smith said.

He said that if districts were given more flexibility to reassign workers to alternative duties, it might help to resolve some of the concerns.

Bristow-Smith noted that employees who must interact with each other and the public also worry about the availability of personal protective equipment at school sites.

Snider said school district can adjust job descriptions to accommodate their priorities.

With regard to employee safety, Oxendine said the OSHA and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services can help define what constitutes a safe working environment.

The board took no official action on the concerns.

But Oxendine asked staff to highlight the board’s preference for making remote work opportunities available and to address employee safety concerns when communicating with districts.

“I would like for Mr. [Eric] Snider to emphasize the necessity of finding remote working opportunities for employees, to strengthen without changing wording in the policy, but to emphasize it and to draw attention to the additional issues that have been referenced in this discussion,” Oxendine said.