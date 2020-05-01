COVID-19, News

The next big clash on Capitol Hill: aid to state and local governments

By
35 mins ago
Leave a comment
In COVID-19, News

Possibly related posts:

  1. Breaking: UNC system transitioning away from in-person instruction “indefinitely” amid COVID-19 pandemic
  2. UNC System slashes budget requests in pandemic, tables tuition and fee increase discussion
  3. Washington update: Behemoth $2T COVID-19 response bill becomes law (Updated)
  4. Medical professionals share challenges, urgent needs with lawmakers as COVID-19 cases rise
  5. UNC System Interim President Bill Roper addresses UNC community on COVID-19

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Senate advances small business relief bill, but without extra cash for states

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Tuesday cleared ...

State and Federal COVID-19 policy updates

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Uncharted territory: Solo attorneys, small law firms struggle with impacts of COVID-19

Some lawyers are taking side jobs now, but could face a flood of indigent clients when courts reopen [...]

COVID-19 crisis spawns another dangerous epidemic in NC: A spike in domestic violence

It was nearly 4 a.m. and Jennifer had been pretending to sleep for two hours. She tried to ignore th [...]

Waiting to exhale: Controversial wood pellet plant would burden Lumberton with more pollution

Wood pellet manufacturer would bring a handful of jobs and lots of new pollution to Robeson County T [...]

PW special report: Voices from the pandemic

Jessica Richardson is doubling up on the protective face masks these days. She has three children at [...]

Former longtime AP reporter: Trump defamation suits pose a chilling prospect for the press

In the long and dubious history of nasty presidential politics, the anti-Trump attack ad that the pr [...]

While COVID-19 spreads, Trump and McConnell prioritize packing the courts

The United States joins the rest of the world in struggling through a public health emergency, the l [...]

Assistance for incarcerated people discharged during the pandemic: The humane and constitutional thing to do

As local, state and federal officials race to arrange for the discharge of sick, elderly and non-vio [...]

Prospect of bipartisanship on Jones Street is welcome, but only a first step in addressing NC’s needs

If you’d like to understand how utterly illogical and cruel the political right’s stance on closing [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch