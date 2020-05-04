COVID-19, News

COVID-19 positive cases, deaths increase at NC nursing homes, including one staff member

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in North Carolina nursing homes has increased by 57%, according to May 1 data from the NC Department of Health and Human Services. One hundred ninety-eight people have died in these facilities, including one staff member at Pinehurst Health Care and Rehab in Moore County.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases rose by 28% among both nursing home residents and staff, with a total of 1,768 as of May 1.

Of those, 1,274 are residents and 426 are staff. The May 1 report is the first time DHHS broke out the data by staff and residents.

The time period for the increase is unclear because DHHS didn’t disclose full numbers until April 27. NC Policy Watch was among a coalition of 20 media outlets that threatened to sue the agency for withholding the public records.

  • 51 nursing have reported outbreaks.
  • 8 facilities had no increases.
  • New outbreaks were reported at 3 nursing homes.
  • DHHS is investigating three facilities to determine accurate numbers of cases and deaths that occurred in residents and staff: The Citadel of Salisbury, the NC State Veterans Home, also in Salisbury; and Wellington Rehab and Healthcare in Wake County.
  • Louisburg Healthcare and Rehab Center had the greatest number of deaths — 18.
  • Signature Healthcare in Orange County, had the largest increase in number of deaths — 10. The facility now has a total of 12.
  • In terms of cases, the Laurels of Chatham County reported the largest increase — 34. It now has 101.
  • A third of all facilities with COVID-positive residents also reported 10 or more cases among staff.
  • The outbreak at Village Care of King, in Stokes County, is over.

May 4 figures, which haven’t yet been broken down by nursing home, show 1,832 cases and 198 deaths; DHHS updates facility-specific numbers each Tuesday and Friday by 4 p.m.

CountyFacility NameStaff CasesStaff DeathsResident CasesResident DeathsTotal CasesTotal DeathsPrevious Week CasesPrevious Week DeathsIncrease in casesIncrease in deaths
AlamanceWhite Oak Manor-Burlington208010000100
BertieThree Rivers Health & Rehabilitation1020303000
BurkeAutumn Care - Drexel2041615110
BurkeGrace Heights Health and Rehab24043667659680
CabarrusFive Oaks Manor Rehab150727877746131
ChathamThe Laurels Of Chatham2807381018675343
ClevelandCleveland Pines606112112100
ColumbusLiberty Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation Center of Columbus County1012213212111
ColumbusPremier Living & Rehab Center7016423422311
CumberlandVillage Green Health & Rehab10012322320221
DarePeak Resources-Outer Banks2041616100
DavidsonAlston Brook150416566412154
DurhamDurham Nursing & Rehabilitation Center320791211112957165
DurhamDurham VA Community Living Center1040503020
DurhamHillcrest Convalescent Center0021212100
DurhamTreyburn Rehab & Nursing160336496333163
FranklinLouisburg Healthcare and Rehab Center13056186918621474
GuilfordCamden Health & Rehab2306029060230
GuilfordClapps Nursing Center13016129160231
HarnettHarnett Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center901010000100
HarnettUniversal Health Lillington130493623421202
HendersonBrian Center Health & Rehab/Hendersonville50378428304124
HendersonThe Laurels of Hendersonville100443543240203
HendersonThe Lodge at Mills River1011212001
IredellAutumn Care - Statesville2010302010
JohnstonSpringbrook Nursing and Rehab22057117911657144
LenoirNC State Veterans Home - Kinston2021414100
MecklenburgAutumn Care - Cornelius21037145814531054
MecklenburgCarrington Place, Matthews80272352181171
MecklenburgHunter Woods Nursing & Rehab1040504010
MecklenburgHuntersville Oaks1030402020
MecklenburgPavilion Health Center at Brightmore2025327326310
MoorePinehurst HealthCare & Rehab231572803653150
NorthamptonRich Square Nursing and Rehabilitation60521124171
OrangePruitt Health-Carolina Point2508416109161081115
OrangeSignature HealthCARE8048125612522410
PolkAutumn Care - Saluda1080902070
PolkWhite Oak Manor-Tryon1020302010
RandolphUniversal Healthcare Ramseur10203030
RowanLiberty Commons Salisbury2000202000
RowanNC State Veterans Home - Salisbury 16316300
RowanThe Citadel at Salisbury 014416144161441006
RowanThe Laurels of Salisbury2010300030
UnionAutumn Care- Marshville1010202000
UnionMonroe Rehab Center150514664353311
VancePelican Health Henderson40213253101152
WakeCapital Nursing & Rehab2000200020
WakeSunnybrook Rehabilitation Center8025233226171
WakeWellington Rehab and Healthcare **52649630
WayneMount Olive Center3033736731453
WilsonLongLeaf Neuro-Medical Treatment Center16015131130110

