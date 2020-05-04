COVID-19 positive cases, deaths increase at NC nursing homes, including one staff member

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in North Carolina nursing homes has increased by 57%, according to May 1 data from the NC Department of Health and Human Services. One hundred ninety-eight people have died in these facilities, including one staff member at Pinehurst Health Care and Rehab in Moore County.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases rose by 28% among both nursing home residents and staff, with a total of 1,768 as of May 1.

Of those, 1,274 are residents and 426 are staff. The May 1 report is the first time DHHS broke out the data by staff and residents.

The time period for the increase is unclear because DHHS didn’t disclose full numbers until April 27. NC Policy Watch was among a coalition of 20 media outlets that threatened to sue the agency for withholding the public records.

51 nursing have reported outbreaks.

8 facilities had no increases.

New outbreaks were reported at 3 nursing homes.

DHHS is investigating three facilities to determine accurate numbers of cases and deaths that occurred in residents and staff: The Citadel of Salisbury, the NC State Veterans Home, also in Salisbury; and Wellington Rehab and Healthcare in Wake County.

Louisburg Healthcare and Rehab Center had the greatest number of deaths — 18.

Signature Healthcare in Orange County, had the largest increase in number of deaths — 10. The facility now has a total of 12.

In terms of cases, the Laurels of Chatham County reported the largest increase — 34. It now has 101.

A third of all facilities with COVID-positive residents also reported 10 or more cases among staff.

The outbreak at Village Care of King, in Stokes County, is over.

May 4 figures, which haven’t yet been broken down by nursing home, show 1,832 cases and 198 deaths; DHHS updates facility-specific numbers each Tuesday and Friday by 4 p.m.