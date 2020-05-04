Education expert Mary Ann Wolf to lead the Public School Forum of North Carolina

Education policy and leadership expert Mary Ann Wolf was named executive director of the Public School Forum of North Carolina on Monday.

Wolf is a senior director at N.C. State University’s Friday Institute for Educational Innovation and chairwoman of the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Board of Education.

She will begin work at the Forum, an education advocacy organization, June 15.

“We are facing a challenging time in education, and the Forum’s policy, research, and programs — all of which have a laser focus on equity — have never been more important,” Wolf said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the talented team, Board of Directors, Advisory Board, many EPFP and Teaching Fellow alumni and education leaders across our state to build upon the Forum’s 35-year history and improve education for all of our students.”

Wolf replaces Michael Priddy, who has served as interim president and executive director since October.

Priddy took on the role after Keith Poston resigned as president. Poston now leads the WakeEd Partnership, a business-backed nonprofit group that supports the Wake County Public School System.

Thomas Williams, president of the forum’s Board of Directors, said Wolf is a proven leader,

“Her knowledge, skills, and experience in North Carolina, as well as across our nation, in the areas of research, public policy, and innovative programming are a strong match with our excellent staff and our current and emerging initiatives,” Williams added.

After teaching fifth grade in Henrico, Va., Wolf earned a doctorate in education, administration and supervision from the Curry School of Education at the University of Virginia. Wolf received a Master’s of Education from George Washington University and a bachelor’s degree in accounting and marketing from Georgetown University.

Wolf lives in Chapel Hill with her husband, Brian. She has three children, Marin, Matthew and Andrew, who attend public schools in North Carolina.