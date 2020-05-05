COVID-19, race

Pandemic has sparked anti-Asian bias and violence. Here’s how you can report it.

2 days ago
COVID-19, race

NCAAT Executive Director Chavi Koneru (Photo: NC Asian Americans Together)

A man allegedly stabbed an Asian-American family at a Sam’s Club in Texas. In New York, people yelled anti-Asian insults at a woman and hit her on the head with an umbrella so hard she required stitches. And in Kansas, a patient with COVID-19 told their nurse, who is from Korea, “thank you for the coronavirus.

And in North Carolina, there have been racially motivated incidents against Asian-American students on UNC-Chapel Hill and NC State campuses, according to North Carolina Asian Americans Together.

Now NCAAT has launched an online portal to report anti-Asian discrimination and better track its prevalence: www.ncaatogether.org/biasreporting.

NCAAT will not release or disclose any personal information without prior consent. All submissions will remain anonymous unless otherwise requested.

Anti-Asian discrimination and violence has become more common since the COVID-19 outbreak, because the virus originated in China. President Trump has stoked the hostilities by calling the new coronavirus “the Chinese virus.”

“We do not expect racist and xenophobic ideology and rhetoric to vanish once this pandemic ends,” NCAAT Executive Director Chavi Koneru said. “It is imperative that we acknowledge these incidents within the context of a larger system of US imperialism and white supremacy. The effects of COVID-19 will not be felt equitably in this country, we recognize that Black, Indigenous, immigrant, and other historically marginalized communities are already feeling disproportionate harm and trauma. There is more need than ever to work together to dismantle racist and harmful narratives for the betterment of all of our communities. ”

 

