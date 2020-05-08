Commentary

Phase One? Phase Two? NC reopening needs a little more clarity and enforcement

By
8 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Commentary

In fifth grade, I was chosen to be a Student Guard on the school bus. It was a coveted role. We wore badges and could tell the other children to sit down, be quiet and behave. God knows what administrator gave me such authority. I was a bossy big sister who skillfully inflicted fear. My bus was the quietest in the school district, I’m now ashamed to say.

I thought of this when I heard that Gov. Roy Cooper has given out the details for moving forward into “Phase One” of North Carolina’s reopening plan. This afternoon at 5 p.m. we get to peek out of our lockdown homes into a new world. The distinction between “essential” and “non-essential” business will change. Frankly, I found this distinction confusing and even comical. While we couldn’t get a haircut, we were able to purchase boatloads of wine and spirits with impunity.

The current situation has been a mishmash of safe practices. I found comfort at Whole Foods where the blue lines for social distancing extended to the sidewalk, and masked workers allowed customers in a few at a time. Every cart handle was sanitized. But then I walked into Food Lion, where I felt I was taking my life in my hands.

The worst experience was at Lowe’s. The parking lot was full. There were no masks, no one counting the customers. The store tipped its hat to social distancing with a few blue taped lines near the cashiers. If I were an “unessential business owner” or small retailer whose business was shut down, I would have blown a gasket to see the full parking lot and the lack of any COVID-19 safe practices.

Gov. Cooper, you tell us that Phase One allows “retail businesses to open at 50% capacity while observing physical distancing guidelines, extra cleaning protocols and screening employees.” Oh, really? If there was no equitable enforcement during the shelter-in-place phase, what comfort do we have that Phase One (much less Phase Two, whenever it actually goes into effect) will be any better?

I fear that the guidelines are inequitable, confusing and useless. They have no teeth. I worry that North Carolina has been cowed by those who confuse public health with the loss of freedom. All I want is a fair playing field for businesses big and small. I want the same public health practices at Whole Foods, Food Lion and Lowe’s. I want standards for everyone, so no one is confused whether COVID-19 is deadly. Finally, I want our sacrificial weeks of lockdown to not go to waste.

So please give some enforcement to these recommendations. Barring that, I may need to dig up my Student Guard badge and–to boot–my clerical collar. I will stand at Lowe’s like a crazy clergy sheriff. I’ll be ever-so-bossy as I say: “Wear masks!” “Only 40 customers allowed inside.” It worked in fifth grade. Maybe it will work today.

Rev. Rebecca Kuiken is an ordained Presbyterian minister who has pastored numerous churches around the country. She lives in Raleigh.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Trump should focus on people being hurt by pandemic, not just businesses and industry
  2. North Carolina’s first legislative response will fall short of meeting even immediate needs
  3. Weekend humor from Celia Rivenbark: The bookshelves and kitchens of COVID-19 TV pundits
  4. North Carolinians deserve more information about the State Treasurer’s bout with COVID-19
  5. Experts: Health pandemic exposes failure to expand Medicaid, reliance on employer-provided insurance

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Voices from the pandemic: Unemployed and dealing with NC’s inadequate safety net

While I was going to college, my parents ...

State and Federal COVID-19 policy updates

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
PW investigates: Lack of transparency, scrutiny involving state agency’s Pesticide Section

North Carolina's dated and weak pesticide regulations do little to discourage the misuse of dan [...]

PW special report: What NC must do to conduct a fair and safe election this fall

North Carolina advocates, election officials and lawmakers answer our questions about holding an ele [...]

Burr wants swift approval of Trump’s intelligence pick despite Dems’ warnings

WASHINGTON — Last summer, Texas Republican Rep. John Ratcliffe withdrew himself from consideration t [...]

Monday numbers: Polling on Trump’s, Cooper’s response to the pandemic

As April turns to May, North Carolinians continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic as best they can [...]

What Wisconsin’s voting chaos can teach states like North Carolina

Wisconsin tried to prepare for voting by mail. Here’s why it was still chaotic WASHINGTON — Wisconsi [...]

Trump order puts workers in meat and poultry processing, other essential industries in harm’s way

Frontline workers’ health and safety took another hit last week, after new Trump administration rule [...]

The politics of COVID-19: Everything is different, but nothing has really changed

Something truly strange and appealing happened in the world of policy and politics this past Saturda [...]

The pandemic and North Carolinians battling drug addiction

COVID-19 is making community alternatives to incarceration more important than ever before Much impo [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch