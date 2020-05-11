Commentary

The best editorial of the weekend

By
15 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Commentary

Exactly. That’s the obvious response to yesterday’s editorial in the Washington Post entitled “Federal leaders must get behind absentee voting — or explain why they’d prefer chaos.”

As the essay explained:

A Monmouth University poll released Wednesday found that only 16 percent of voters cast ballots by mail in recent elections, yet 51 percent say it is at least somewhat likely that they will do so in November. As the covid-19 pandemic continues, more people will conclude absentee voting is the safest option. And they will be right.

But much of the country is not ready for a surge of absentee voters. Federal leaders must help immediately — or explain why they instead prefer an unsafe and chaotic November election.

Ill-preparedness could produce electoral calamity. Sixteen states require absentee voters to have a valid excuse. All of these states should declare that coronavirus fears qualify as one. But that’s just a first step. Serving millions of new absentee voters will be a massive logistical challenge for most states.

After then surveying the messes that have occurred recently with primary voting in Wisconsin and Ohio, the editorial explains that it will be essential for the federal government to help address the problem:

Avoiding such failure on a larger scale in November will require investment and planning at a time when state revenue is collapsing. States and localities must buy letter-opening machines, mail sorters and ballot scanners. They will need space to accommodate equipment and staff practicing social distancing measures. They will need money for printing and postage. States must bolster absentee-ballot-tracking systems and ensure they have the ability to notify voters whose ballots were discarded because of a signature mismatch or other issue.

The editorial also rightfully notes that states will have a critical role to play in all this. Fortunately, North Carolina’s State Board of Elections is already responding to the challenge. It released a list of recommendations back in March that centered around what it described as “three major themes”:

  • Modifying the absentee by-mail voting process to ensure it is simple and accessible to North Carolina voters, and making changes designed to help county boards of elections process a significant increase in by-mail ballots;
  • Ensuring that an adequate number of poll workers are available to work at early voting sites and Election Day polling places; and
  • Providing funding to help cover costs associated with necessary changes in elections processes, the anticipated increase in by-mail voting, the sterilization and ongoing cleaning of polling places and voting equipment, and proper protections for poll workers and voters.

Unfortunately, some members of the Trump camp are trying to set up roadblocks to change – claiming absentee balloting will spur widespread fraud of the kind a Republican operative recently attempted to perpetrate in the special 9th District congressional election. Let’s fervently hope the General Assembly doesn’t buy into this.

As the editorial puts it:

But voter fraud of any type is extremely rare in the United States, and it is no excuse to keep voting difficult or dangerous in the midst of a pandemic.

Congress has committed trillions to staving off an economic catastrophe this year. Why would Republicans skimp on preventing a democratic disaster, too?

Click here to read the entire editorial.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Trump and his allies try to suppress the vote, quash voting by mail
  2. Virus-era voting: The stakes couldn’t be higher
  3. Universal voting by mail working well in both red, blue states
  4. Pro-democracy advocates to host “Protect our vote!” virtual town hall Monday evening
  5. NC voters backed by Democratic groups file lawsuit over absentee ballot restrictions during COVID-19 pandemic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

The walls appear to be closing in on Richard Burr after yet another disturbing revelation

North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr is the subject ...

State and Federal COVID-19 policy updates

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: How much the NC judicial system spends in a year and what it buys

Every year, the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts releases an annual report detaili [...]

PW special report: Voices from the pandemic, part 3

Nikki-Miller Ka loves the grocery store. Checking out the fresh produce, stocking her pantry for fav [...]

PW investigates: Lack of transparency, scrutiny involving state agency’s Pesticide Section

North Carolina's dated and weak pesticide regulations do little to discourage the misuse of dan [...]

PW special report: What NC must do to conduct a fair and safe election this fall

North Carolina advocates, election officials and lawmakers answer our questions about holding an ele [...]

Cuts.

The post Cuts. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Trump order puts workers in meat and poultry processing, other essential industries in harm’s way

Frontline workers’ health and safety took another hit last week, after new Trump administration rule [...]

The politics of COVID-19: Everything is different, but nothing has really changed

Something truly strange and appealing happened in the world of policy and politics this past Saturda [...]

The pandemic and North Carolinians battling drug addiction

COVID-19 is making community alternatives to incarceration more important than ever before Much impo [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch