More than 9,000 North Carolinians thought to have recovered from COVID-19

On the same day health officials announced that North Carolina had surpassed 15,000 positive cases of COVID-19, the Secretary of Health and Human Services offered a glimmer of hope.

More than 9,100 North Carolinians are presumed to be recovered from symptoms of COVID-19.

According to Secretary Mandy Cohen, the median time to recovery is 14 days in those COVID-19 cases where the patient was not hospitalized. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days for patients who were hospitalized.

“This is an estimate,” explained Cohen at a Monday press conference.

It is important to note that patients’ actual recovery times could be shorter or longer depending on the severity of illness and other factors, such as a person’s underlying health conditions.

Click below to hear Dr. Cohen discuss their estimate on patients who have recovered.

DHHS officials were careful to stress that doctors and scientists remain unsure if patients who have recovered are protected with a natural immunity from getting COVID-19 again.

Dr. Cohen urged citizens to wear a mask or facial covering when out, practice social distancing and continue to wash their hands often to minimize their risk for contracting the virus.

As of Monday afternoon, another 464 patients remained hospitalized across the state.

The state plans to update its recovery numbers weekly.