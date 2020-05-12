COVID-19, News

More than 9,000 North Carolinians thought to have recovered from COVID-19

By
7 hours ago
Leave a comment
In COVID-19, News

Secretary Mandy Cohen

On the same day health officials announced that North Carolina had surpassed 15,000 positive cases of COVID-19, the Secretary of Health and Human Services offered a glimmer of hope.

More than 9,100 North Carolinians are presumed to be recovered from symptoms of COVID-19.

According to Secretary Mandy Cohen, the median time to recovery is 14 days in those COVID-19 cases where the patient was not hospitalized. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days for patients who were hospitalized.

“This is an estimate,” explained Cohen at a Monday press conference.

It is important to note that patients’ actual recovery times could be shorter or longer depending on the severity of illness and other factors, such as a person’s underlying health conditions.

Click below to hear Dr. Cohen discuss their estimate on patients who have recovered.

DHHS officials were careful to stress that doctors and scientists remain unsure if patients who have recovered are protected with a natural immunity from getting COVID-19 again.

Dr. Cohen urged citizens to wear a mask or facial covering when out, practice social distancing and continue to wash their hands often to minimize their risk for contracting the virus.

As of Monday afternoon, another 464 patients remained hospitalized across the state.

The state plans to update its recovery numbers weekly.

No related posts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

NC will ease restrictions starting Friday. Practice the three W’s to protect against COVID-19.

North Carolina will begin easing restrictions on businesses ...

State and Federal COVID-19 policy updates

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Universities get COVID-19 aid, but can’t share it with DACA students

WASHINGTON — Colleges and universities across the country are getting emergency federal aid for COVI [...]

Monday numbers: How much the NC judicial system spends in a year and what it buys

Every year, the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts releases an annual report detaili [...]

PW special report: Voices from the pandemic, part 3

Nikki-Miller Ka loves the grocery store. Checking out the fresh produce, stocking her pantry for fav [...]

PW investigates: Lack of transparency, scrutiny involving state agency’s Pesticide Section

North Carolina's dated and weak pesticide regulations do little to discourage the misuse of dan [...]

Cuts.

The post Cuts. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Trump order puts workers in meat and poultry processing, other essential industries in harm’s way

Frontline workers’ health and safety took another hit last week, after new Trump administration rule [...]

The politics of COVID-19: Everything is different, but nothing has really changed

Something truly strange and appealing happened in the world of policy and politics this past Saturda [...]

The pandemic and North Carolinians battling drug addiction

COVID-19 is making community alternatives to incarceration more important than ever before Much impo [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch