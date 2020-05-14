News

Civil rights group declares victory in ‘Silent Sam’ case

By
4 hours ago
Leave a comment
In News

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law declared victory in a Silent Sam case today after an Orange County Superior Court dismissed the controversial lawsuit between the group known as the Sons of Confederate Veterans and the University of North Carolina over the “Silent Sam” statue.

In a news release, the committee announced it has withdrawn its appeal of the court’s denial of a motion to intervene, filed on behalf of six students and a faculty member at the UNC-Chapel Hill.

The original lawsuit, filed the day before Thanksgiving in 2019 by the Sons of Confederate Veterans and immediately settled by lawyers representing the university, had resulted in the group receiving custody of the statue and a payment of $2.5 million from UNC.

This is from a news release explaining today’s action by the Lawyers’ Committee:

“The purpose of [the Lawyers’ Committee] intervention was to expose the fictitious and collusive nature of the lawsuit, get the court to dismiss it, and return the $2.5 million and the Confederate monument known as ‘Silent Sam’ to the University. 

Although the court denied them their right to be parties in the case, the students and faculty member were allowed to participate as amici, or ‘friends of the court.’  The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Law North Carolina Regional Office represented them. Since the Sons of Confederate Veterans had no ownership interest in the monument and therefore no ‘standing’ to sue the University, the Lawyers’ Committee argued, the case should be dismissed and the funds and monument returned. The court agreed.”

The release went on to include a statement from De’Ivyion Drew, a rising junior at UNC-Chapel Hill and one of the movant-intervenors, calling on the university to destroy the statue and invest the money returned from the Sons of Confederate Veterans, along with a matching amount (for a total of $5 million), “in funds to support diversity and racial inclusion on campus and in the broader community.”

Possibly related posts:

  1. Students rally at UNC-Chapel Hill in wake of “Silent Sam” settlement
  2. Civil Rights group lays out legal case against Silent Sam settlement
  3. New revelations on UNC system’s Silent Sam settlement
  4. Silent Sam settlement scrapped — but questions remain
  5. UNC’s Silent Sam settlement, a bad deal executed very poorly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

The news just keeps getting worse for Richard Burr

In case you missed it last night, several ...

State and Federal COVID-19 policy updates

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
NC students likely to have trouble finding health, mental health services when schools return

Experts say NC's existing shortages of nurses, counselors, psychologists and social workers wil [...]

Will state and county officials approve proposed bridge over troubled water?

Company proposing controversial Wake quarry wants to build truck bridge over polluted creek; environ [...]

Despite controversy surrounding his biography, Ramsey elected to full term as UNC board chair

Behind the routine elections at the UNC Board of Governors this week there was drama. At the heart o [...]

Universities get COVID-19 aid, but can’t share it with DACA students

WASHINGTON — Colleges and universities across the country are getting emergency federal aid for COVI [...]

Making the 2020 election, safe, fair and efficient: Now is the time to act

Members of the North Carolina House and Senate, resolutely confronting the deadly and disastrous cor [...]

We can’t keep living this way

There are a lot of ways to interpret the headline to this commentary. For some, the obvious allusion [...]

Cuts.

The post Cuts. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Trump order puts workers in meat and poultry processing, other essential industries in harm’s way

Frontline workers’ health and safety took another hit last week, after new Trump administration rule [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch