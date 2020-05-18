Editorial to Berger: “get out of the way” and stop endangering human life

Be sure to check out this morning’s lead Capitol Broadcasting Company editorial on WRAL.com. As “Sen. Berger should back the governor’s plan” makes clear, North Carolina’s most powerful state legislator is wrongfully endangering human life and the economy with his repeated and irresponsible calls to reopen religious congregations and businesses prematurely:

But his unyielding efforts to usurp and undermine the efforts of Cooper – particularly in the governor’s efforts to confront the COVID-19 pandemic – are more than an intramural bureaucratic distraction. They threaten to slow the state’s progress to emerge from the pandemic and revitalize the state’s economy. More significantly, he espouses demands that place the lives of North Carolinians at risk – including demands on religious observance that diverge with the guidance of some of the state’s largest denominations. ….Berger should be joining Cooper in his basic point. People gathering to worship would be showing concern for others, and themselves, by following the “Recommendations to Promote Social Distancing and Reduce Transmission as much as possible, and they should circulate within the space so that there is no sustained contact between people. (Executive Order 138, Section 6A)”

As the editorial notes, Berger’s excuse — that other states are doing what he calls for — makes about as much sense as walking in traffic because one’s friends are doing it:

What is so smart about following the examples of: Georgia where COVID-19 fatalities are 15 per 100,000; Virginia where deaths are 10 per 100,000; South Carolina where it’s 7 per 100,000 — compared to North Carolina’s 6 per 100,000? Cooper has developed and articulated a plan for confronting the COVID-19 pandemic in North Carolina. He has set out clear steps and goals to be met, so various sectors of our economy and society can, when appropriate, reopen in a measured way. At least three recent statewide polls show North Carolina voters overwhelmingly back Cooper’s approach – including a very substantial portion of Republicans.

In conclusion, the editorial reminds us that this is abut more than politics:

Now, it’s not just about winning political advantage. It is life and death. Real leaders have plans not merely slogans, disruptions and defiance. It is past time for Berger to support the governor’s plan and help make it successful. If not, just get out of the way.

Click here to read the entire editorial.