Legislators return to Jones Street. Will your representative be wearing a mask?

17 hours ago
Members of the NC House practiced social distancing when they met in late April. Few wore masks.

Members of the North Carolina House and Senate will be back in the legislative building this week, and unlike the April session the public will also be allowed inside.

Temperature checks can be expected for those entering the building.

But it’s unclear just how many elected officials will be wearing masks.

While facial coverings are optional, Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen made a special appeal to legislators on Friday to take the added precaution.

“So many people have COVID-19 and don’t show any symptoms,” explained Cohen. “I’m hopeful that many folks go back to the General Assembly are wearing face coverings. When everyone can do that together, it actually has the most protective effect.”

Click below to hear Dr. Cohen explain why she’s urging those at the General Assembly to take the added precaution.

North Carolina has recorded 19,023 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 661 deaths as of today.

During the last session in April, few lawmakers wore masks, practicing social distancing instead.

One of the first committee meetings that could draw a crowd comes this afternoon at 2 p.m. when the Senate Committee on Commerce and Insurance will hold a hearing on unemployment insurance customer service during the COVID-19 crisis.

The public can safely comment without actually attending the meeting here. https://www.ncleg.gov/RequestForComments/35

 

