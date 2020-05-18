COVID-19, News

Senate President: Medicaid expansion not on the table, federal funding will determine cuts elsewhere

By
9 hours ago
Leave a comment
In COVID-19, News

Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger

Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger says North Carolina went from a revenue surplus to possibly a $4 billion shortfall as the result  of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Berger told reporters Monday that despite the bleak economic outlook, lawmakers hope to avoid the layoffs and deep budget cuts seen during the Great Recession, more than a decade ago.

Berger believes many of the decisions that will be made in the coming weeks will be based on guidance from the federal government and the flexibility to spend $2 billion in CARES Act funding that has not yet been earmarked.

“It is my expectation that we will need to have those dollars in order to make sure we don’t see the kinds of layoffs and freezes that occurred before.”

Asked whether his chamber would consider Medicaid expansion to help offset healthcare costs associated with the coronavirus, Berger said he did not see a scenario where that would make for good policy.

“We are seeing multiple states have to cut their Medicaid programs,” said Berger.”The federal government through the various bills that have been passed, has provided North Carolina with funds to make sure anyone who is affected or thinks they are affected by COVID-19 can get themselves tested and it doesn’t cost them anything.”

Click below to listen to Sen. Berger discuss the likelihood of Medicaid expansion this year:

Berger said the state’s soon-to-be-released consensus revenue forecast will determine funding levels for other big-ticket items in this year’s budget, including any possible raises for educators.

Lawmakers are not holding out hope for another large relief package from Congress.

“I think what we need in North Carolina is not necessarily more (federal) dollars coming to the state, but flexibility with the dollars that are here to make sure that our normal budgetary items can be met.”

The senate leader said his chamber will also use the coming weeks to push for greater oversight of the executive branch, specifically in how unemployment insurance benefits are being paid out.

“We keep hearing they are hiring additional people, but that doesn’t seem to be moving the needle.”

No related posts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Legislators return to Jones Street. Will your representative be wearing a mask?

Members of the North Carolina House and Senate ...

State and Federal COVID-19 policy updates

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: A closer look at our economic well-being

Members of the North Carolina General Assembly return to work this week with COVID-19 and the econom [...]

PW special report: Voices from the pandemic, part 4

Restaurants, streets, parks and bus stops. All empty on a sunny afternoon. Owens Daniels had never s [...]

Legislators seek to prevent access to emails, other documents in voter ID lawsuit

North Carolina lawmakers say that they cannot be required to turn over communications and documents [...]

NC students likely to have trouble finding health, mental health services when schools return

Experts say NC's existing shortages of nurses, counselors, psychologists and social workers wil [...]

Start your engines…

The post Start your engines… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Making the 2020 election, safe, fair and efficient: Now is the time to act

Members of the North Carolina House and Senate, resolutely confronting the deadly and disastrous cor [...]

We can’t keep living this way

There are a lot of ways to interpret the headline to this commentary. For some, the obvious allusion [...]

Cuts.

The post Cuts. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch