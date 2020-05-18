COVID-19, Education, Higher Ed, News

UNC schools outline campus return plans

By
8 hours ago
Leave a comment
In COVID-19, Education, Higher Ed, News

Several campuses in the UNC system are revealing their plans for students to return to school, though they are light on detail and tentative.

Both UNC-Greensboro and N.C. A&T said Monday that they plan to welcome students back to campus in August for the fall semester. Both schools will eliminate the traditional fall break.

UNCG Chancellor Frank Gilliam.

“This plan reduces the need for people to leave campus, disperse widely, and then return in the middle of the semester,” UNCG Chancellor Frank Gilliam  told students in a message Monday. Limiting movement is key for managing virus spread. It also enables us to maintain the necessary instructional days required to meet our academic standards and best serve our students.”

Both campuses also plan to eliminate Reading Day, hold final exams online and end their fall semester at Thanksgiving. They are tentatively scheduling in-person commencement ceremonies for December but both schools say that and many of the details of the fall calendar will depend on developments with the COVID-19 virus, which health experts say will likely have new spikes during the traditional cold and flu season.

“While we will be prepared to resume in-person instruction this fall, we are taking important steps to significantly reduce the number of students on campus in late November and December, to help manage community spread of infection,” said N.C. A&T Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Beryl C. McEwen in a message to the campus community. “As the largest historically black university in the nation, we appreciate the special challenge that we face to protect our sizable student body, and we will be working throughout the summer to make sure we are ready.”

The UNC Board of Governors meets Wednesday. When and how each of the campuses may return to full-time in-person instruction will be discussed.

Some higher education experts have warned that any return to normal operations for the fall semester is too soon and that universities are largely ill-equipped to provide the kind of social distancing necessary to prevent further community spread of the virus.

“In addition to the calendar changes, we are currently assessing all of the other implications of COVID-19 on our operations,” Gilliam told students in his message. “We will maintain maximum flexibility in our planning, knowing that conditions may evolve over the summer.”

Possibly related posts:

  1. UNC System President search slowed by pandemic, Roper may stay in role
  2. UNC System aiming for fall re-opening of campuses, avoiding tuition increases
  3. UNC Board of Governors meeting via teleconference this week
  4. Former UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Holden Thorp standing up for science in pandemic
  5. UNC-Chapel Hill chancellor on “a conspiracy of good people” in the COVID-19 crisis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

One year after UNC-Charlotte shooting, ads call out legislature for inaction on gun laws

One year after the campus shooting that killed ...

State and Federal COVID-19 policy updates

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: A closer look at our economic well-being

Members of the North Carolina General Assembly return to work this week with COVID-19 and the econom [...]

PW special report: Voices from the pandemic, part 4

Restaurants, streets, parks and bus stops. All empty on a sunny afternoon. Owens Daniels had never s [...]

Legislators seek to prevent access to emails, other documents in voter ID lawsuit

North Carolina lawmakers say that they cannot be required to turn over communications and documents [...]

NC students likely to have trouble finding health, mental health services when schools return

Experts say NC's existing shortages of nurses, counselors, psychologists and social workers wil [...]

Start your engines…

The post Start your engines… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Making the 2020 election, safe, fair and efficient: Now is the time to act

Members of the North Carolina House and Senate, resolutely confronting the deadly and disastrous cor [...]

We can’t keep living this way

There are a lot of ways to interpret the headline to this commentary. For some, the obvious allusion [...]

Cuts.

The post Cuts. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch