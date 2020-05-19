Commentary

Video explains why “Medicare for All”-like program would boost freedom, improve the jobs market

By
10 hours ago
Commentary

While he doesn’t attempt to describe it as a perfect solution, Economic Policy Institute Director of Research Josh Bivens has created a compelling new two-minute video that busts several myths about what would happen if the U.S. moved toward a Medicare for All-like program.

Check it out below and click here to read the Institute’s March report on the subject. At a time in which millions of Americans are losing their employment-based health care, Bivens’ argument is especially apt and timely.

