COVID-19, LGBTQ issues, News

Campaign for Southern Equality offers new round of COVID-19 response grants

By
12 hours ago
Leave a comment
In COVID-19, LGBTQ issues, News

This week the Campaign for Southern Equality is reopening applications for its COVID-19 Rapid Response Grant Program, making available $125,000 in grants for the immediate needs of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender southerners who are experiencing hardships due to the pandemic.

This round of grant making, applications for which open Thursday, will bring the total funding made available through the program to more than $200,000 since March.

The bulk of the new grant money — more than $100,000 — will be for $100 emergency assistance grants to be used for immediate needs like groceries, rent or mortgage payments and medicine. The program will also provide $500 community response grants and frontline grants to direct service providers that will be larger than $500.

Allocations will concentrate on reaching people of color, transgender people, people in rural areas and with low incomes, the group said in a release Wednesday. That continues a commitment to which the group has adhered in its first three region-wide rounds of grants. According to program info provided by the group, 60 percent of grant recipients have so far been people of color and 72 percent transgender or gender non-conforming. Those who received grants have described losing hourly jobs in the service industry and dealing with chronic health problems or the need to pay for hormone replacement therapy prescriptions.

“With these grants, we are moving money directly to individuals and families, because that is what people have told us will most effectively address their immediate needs,” said Rev. Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, executive director of the Campaign for Southern Equality, in the release. “Right now, LGBTQ people across the South are hurting, worrying about how they’ll make it through the next month financially while also doing everything they can to remain healthy, save their jobs, and care for their loved ones.”

“Folks who have received grants already have let us know that these $100 emergency assistance grants not only allow them to buy food and make rent, but also let them know that there’s a community that cares about them and is ready to support them,” Beach-Ferrara said.

More information on the program, including how to apply, is available here.

 

 

 

 

Possibly related posts:

  1. Most NC district, superior court cases to be postponed at least 30 days in COVID-19 response
  2. Gov. Cooper closes NC schools for at least 2 weeks; prohibits gatherings of more than 100 people
  3. UNC System President search slowed by pandemic, Roper may stay in role
  4. Essential workers call on lawmakers to raise wages, increase protections in pandemic
  5. UNC schools outline campus return plans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

UNC Board of Governors allocating $44.4 million in coronavirus relief funds to campuses

When the UNC Board of Governors meets this ...

State and Federal COVID-19 policy updates

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Legislators renew bipartisan push for DHHS study of potential cancer clusters

Mysterious cases of rare cancers have baffled North Carolina health officials, but incomplete data, [...]

Nearly a billion birds producing five million tons of waste per year

NC's fast-growing and lightly-regulated poultry industry is a big and problematic source of pol [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at our economic well-being

Members of the North Carolina General Assembly return to work this week with COVID-19 and the econom [...]

PW special report: Voices from the pandemic, part 4

Restaurants, streets, parks and bus stops. All empty on a sunny afternoon. Owens Daniels had never s [...]

NC teacher: Pandemic provides a welcome opportunity to reimagine public education

Ask a public education advocate when our society began doubting and undervaluing public schools and [...]

“Not really essential … just expendable”: Advocates describe the people that rapid reopening puts in harm’s way

Mindy Bergeron-Lawrence seemed to be struggling with her emotions at times as she spoke into the com [...]

Start your engines…

The post Start your engines… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Making the 2020 election, safe, fair and efficient: Now is the time to act

Members of the North Carolina House and Senate, resolutely confronting the deadly and disastrous cor [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch