Commentary, Higher Ed

Fetzer’s long overdue departure offers a ray of sunlight at UNC

By
5 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Commentary, Higher Ed

Tom Fetzer

There hasn’t been much good news emanating from the UNC system in recent years. Ever since Republican legislators peppered the system’s Board of Governors with of a cadre of cronies and conservative ideologues, most of the news has involved controversy, backbiting, investigations and constant turnovers in leadership.

Yesterday, however, there was a ray of sunlight when Tom Fetzer, one of the chief architects of board’s dysfunction, finally took his leave.

Fetzer, a corporate lobbyist, former politician and full-time right-wing firebrand has been an almost constant source of conflict and chaos at UNC.

He’s regularly worked to undermine the concerted efforts of his fellow board members with rogue actions – including destructively inserting himself into the chancellor searches at both Western Carolina and East Carolina, and indeed, seeking the jobs for himself.

He’s been a similarly unhelpful participant in efforts to do away with the ‘Silent Sam’ statue that served as a hateful symbol of white supremacy to so many in the Chapel Hill community.

Fetzer says he resigned to spend time with his family, but the evidence indicates other board members had grown weary of his stunts and self-dealing and forced him out. As PW’s Joe Killian reported:

Fetzer’s announcement comes as the board is finalizing changes to its policies and procedures that would more strictly outline its members’ responsibilities. The policies will include censure and recommendation for removal of board members who overstep their roles. The changes were instigated by repeated problems with Fetzer acting in ways his colleagues said were inappropriate and possibly legally dangerous for the UNC System.

While most of the board was silent on Fetzer’s announcement, two members spoke to Policy Watch about it Wednesday. The members asked not to be identified so that they could characterize closed-session discussions of the board.

“I think the writing was on the wall for him that the board wasn’t going to put up with the kinds of things he was involved in,” one board member said. “We are putting some teeth into our policies and he is not stupid. He’s a very intelligent man. He knows if he continues to operate the way he has, he’s going to end up in trouble.”

Another board member said he believed Fetzer could “read the room” and tell that the majority of the board had no further stomach for scandals from its own board members.

“His personality is just not going to allow him to be on the board without going beyond the lines that most of us observe,” the board member said. “He just has the kind of nature where he’s going to do what he wants to do and he likes to get into it with people, and I think our board is trying to move beyond that. We’ve had too much of it in the last few years.”

Let’s hope this news signals a long overdue shift at UNC away from personal and political agendas and toward supporting the university of the people.

Possibly related posts:

  1. UNC system’s “Silent Sam” deal gets more rotten every day
  2. UNC’s Silent Sam settlement, a bad deal executed very poorly
  3. Dellinger: Discarded UNC plan dooms Silent Sam deal and any proposed campus return
  4. UNC Board of Governors meeting via teleconference this week
  5. Delayed by COVID-19 pandemic, search for UNC System president continues

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Local conservative group kicks off effort to make sure uninsured North Carolinians stay that way

There are a lot of ways to characterize ...

State and Federal COVID-19 policy updates

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Fetzer resigns from UNC Board of Governors

Controversial conservative cites family duties, but evidence indicates other board members forced hi [...]

Legislators renew bipartisan push for DHHS study of potential cancer clusters

Mysterious cases of rare cancers have baffled North Carolina health officials, but incomplete data, [...]

Nearly a billion birds producing five million tons of waste per year

NC's fast-growing and lightly-regulated poultry industry is a big and problematic source of pol [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at our economic well-being

Members of the North Carolina General Assembly return to work this week with COVID-19 and the econom [...]

NC teacher: Pandemic provides a welcome opportunity to reimagine public education

Ask a public education advocate when our society began doubting and undervaluing public schools and [...]

“Not really essential … just expendable”: Advocates describe the people that rapid reopening puts in harm’s way

Mindy Bergeron-Lawrence seemed to be struggling with her emotions at times as she spoke into the com [...]

Start your engines…

The post Start your engines… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Making the 2020 election, safe, fair and efficient: Now is the time to act

Members of the North Carolina House and Senate, resolutely confronting the deadly and disastrous cor [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch