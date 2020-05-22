Commentary, News

Burr, Tillis cast key vote against privacy for American citizens (a decision Burr, at least, may regret)

By
1 hour ago
Leave a comment
In Commentary, News

Sen. Thom Tillis, left, and Sen. Richard Burr, right

Last week, Senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis voted against a proposed amendment to the PATRIOT Act that would have prevented the Federal Bureau of Investigation from searching U.S. citizens’ browser histories and other web browsing data without a warrant.

The amendment, sponsored by Sens. Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Steve Daines (R-MN) and attached to the USA FREEDOM Reauthorization Act of 2020, aimed to prohibit a practice created by Section 215 of the PATRIOT Act, which allows the government to collect nearly any form of data it deems relevant to an ongoing investigation.

It received bipartisan support, with “yea” votes coming from prominent figures on both sides of the aisle such as Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rand Paul (R-KY), as well as Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN). The amendment received 59 out of the 60 votes it needed to pass, with a bipartisan set of 37 senators (Burr and Tillis among them) voting “nay” and four senators abstaining.

One of the “nay” votes, along with Burr and Tillis, was Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who was planning to introduce an amendment that would expressly permit the FBI to collect browsing data and search history without a warrant. McConnell’s amendment would have done nothing more than codifying existing practice into law; ultimately, it did not make it to the floor because the Wyden-Daines amendment failed.

The bill passed the Senate with another amendment, sponsored by Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Patrick Leahy (D-VT), that strengthens legal protections for targets of federal surveillance. The Lee-Leahy amendment passed with 77 “yea” votes, well over the 60-vote threshold it needed. The bill itself passed with 80 “yea” votes, Tillis among them.

Remarkably, Burr voted against the final iteration of the Reauthorization Act. It seems Burr might have regretted giving the FBI such wide-ranging powers, considering he is under federal investigation right now. His cell phone was seized by the FBI just hours after he voted against both the Wyden-Daines and the Lee-Leahy amendments.

Here is a timeline of the events last week:

May 13, 12:15 pm – Burr votes against the Wyden-Daines amendment, which would have prevented the FBI from searching internet data and browser history without a warrant. The amendment fails.

May 13, 4:20 pm – Burr votes against the Lee-Leahy amendment, which protects targets of federal surveillance. The amendment passes anyway and becomes part of the bill.

May 13, 6:54 pm – Federal agents execute a warrant on Burr and seize his cell phone, ramping up the investigation into allegations that he engaged in illegal insider trading by dumping stock after receiving a confidential briefing about the likely impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

May 14, 1:24 pm – Burr, perhaps realizing he just made a huge mistake, votes against the Reauthorization Act.

The bill now goes to the president’s desk.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Impeachment update: Trump acquitted, despite one GOP defector
  2. The walls appear to be closing in on Richard Burr after yet another disturbing revelation
  3. The news just keeps getting worse for Richard Burr

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Reflections on an amazing summer with NC Policy Watch

Well, this is it! Today is my last ...

State and Federal COVID-19 policy updates

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Fetzer resigns from UNC Board of Governors

Controversial conservative cites family duties, but evidence indicates other board members forced hi [...]

Legislators renew bipartisan push for DHHS study of potential cancer clusters

Mysterious cases of rare cancers have baffled North Carolina health officials, but incomplete data, [...]

Nearly a billion birds producing five million tons of waste per year

NC's fast-growing and lightly-regulated poultry industry is a big and problematic source of pol [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at our economic well-being

Members of the North Carolina General Assembly return to work this week with COVID-19 and the econom [...]

Latest ‘scandal’ a reminder of the Obama we know and the one in Trump’s head

We’ve known for a long time that former President Barack Obama lives rent-free inside Donald Trump’s [...]

NC teacher: Pandemic provides a welcome opportunity to reimagine public education

Ask a public education advocate when our society began doubting and undervaluing public schools and [...]

“Not really essential … just expendable”: Advocates describe the people that rapid reopening puts in harm’s way

Mindy Bergeron-Lawrence seemed to be struggling with her emotions at times as she spoke into the com [...]

Start your engines…

The post Start your engines… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch