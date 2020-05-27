As Trump sets a new deadline, Cooper says NC remains focused on protecting its people

President Donald Trump wants a guarantee within a week that the Republican National Convention will be allowed to be held in Charlotte in late August without onerous restrictions.

Trump told reporters yesterday without those assurances, he might pull the national gathering out of North Carolina.

Governor Roy Cooper appeared unmoved by the threat on Tuesday, telling reporters that he was not surprised by anything he saw on Twitter.

“It’s okay for political conventions to be political, but pandemic response cannot be.”

Gov. Cooper says his administration is waiting to hear from the Republican National Committee about what options they would like to see on the table to pull off an event that could attract as many as 50,000 people.

“These are the same conversations that we are having with the Carolina Panthers, the Charlotte Hornets, other large arena owners,”explained Cooper. “This virus is still going to be with us in August, and we’re going to have to take steps to protect people.”

The governor’s current executive order prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

While those guidelines would loosen further under the next phase of state’s reopening plan, health officials remain concerned about transmission of the virus in large crowds.

Click below to hear the governor respond to Trump’s threat to move the RNC out of North Carolina.