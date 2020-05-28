COVID-19, News

Trump plans July 4th celebration despite pandemic

By
11 hours ago
Leave a comment
In COVID-19, News

Image: National Park Service

WASHINGTON — The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t upended President Donald Trump’s plans to hold a Fourth of July celebration in the nation’s capital this summer.

The White House told the Associated Press this week that Trump intends to move ahead with a scaled-back version of last year’s massive “Salute to America” event on the National Mall. Those plans are taking place despite the pandemic and as lawmakers in the region have asked the administration to reconsider.

“As President Trump has said, there will be an Independence Day celebration this year and it will have a different look than 2019 to ensure the health and safety of those attending,” White House spokesman Judd Deere told the Associated Press. “The American people have shown tremendous courage and spirit in the fight against this global pandemic just as our forefathers did in the fight to secure our independence, and both deserve celebration on America’s birthday this year.”

On Tuesday, Democratic lawmakers from Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., asked the administration to immediately suspend plans for such a celebration.

“The Administration, including your agencies, should be focusing on helping American families, not on a vanity project for the president,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt.

The letter was signed by Maryland Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin, as well as Maryland Reps. David Trone, Anthony Brown, Jamie Raskin and Steny Hoyer. Virginia Reps. Don Beyer, Jennifer Wexton and Gerry Connolly signed on, as did Washington, D.C., Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton.

They warned that such an event would unnecessarily jeopardize health and safety and would cost millions of taxpayer dollars.

“Should the president continue with his plan to hold another ‘Salute to America’ event, it would have detrimental impacts on not only those that live in the National Capital Region, but all those who travel in from other areas of the country to attend,” they wrote.

They called it financially “wasteful,” pointing to the $5.4 million price tag for last year’s event. That event included a Trump speech from the Lincoln Memorial, tanks on display, a military flyover and a VIP section for GOP donors and supporters.

Trump told reporters in April that he planned to reprise the event this year, according to The New York Times.

“We’ll have to do that in a very interesting way. Maybe we’ll even do it greater. Leave a little extra distance,” Trump said.

Possibly related posts:

  1. New polling results: Americans trust experts, governors – not Trump on re-opening economy
  2. Former UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Holden Thorp standing up for science in pandemic
  3. BREAKING: Secret recording shows Senator Burr warning private audience three weeks ago about coronavirus
  4. Federal government sends conflicting messages on safety of national parks during health crisis
  5. NC Governor signs executive ‘stay at home’ order that starts at 5 p.m. Monday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Burr steps down as Intelligence chairman

WASHINGTON — Sen. Richard Burr is leaving his ...

State and Federal COVID-19 policy updates

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Bipartisan elections bill wins committee approval, heads to state House floor

North Carolina House lawmakers will consider an elections bill today that would provide temporary fu [...]

State transportation officials grilled at Senate hearing over damning audit

If the North Carolina Department of Transportation's financial practices were a highway, it wou [...]

Lawmakers renew effort to assure statewide high-speed internet access

High school students in the small mountain town of Sylva have been going to extreme lengths to find [...]

North Carolinians are going back to work. Is it safe?

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Democrats and the Trump administration are in an intensifying dispute over w [...]

The freedom for which they fought

Yesterday – the 75th Memorial Day since the end of World War II (and the first in more than century [...]

Hark the sound of childhood hunger

The post Hark the sound of childhood hunger appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Latest ‘scandal’ a reminder of the Obama we know and the one in Trump’s head

We’ve known for a long time that former President Barack Obama lives rent-free inside Donald Trump’s [...]

NC teacher: Pandemic provides a welcome opportunity to reimagine public education

Ask a public education advocate when our society began doubting and undervaluing public schools and [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch