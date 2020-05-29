Twelve good ideas for the General Assembly to move forward on now

This week was the filing deadline for legislative proposals at the General Assembly. While it isn’t the last opportunity for legislators to introduce policy ideas for consideration, it presents an important milestone in the session and a crucial time to review the priorities of policymakers.

The work of the General Assembly will be critical to address the public health threat of the COVID-19 pandemic and its ripple effects through the economy. There remain many gaps in the response from federal and state policymakers and the result is persistently high needs for families and communities across North Carolina.

The following are a dozen legislative proposals that would support the well-being of our neighbors and secure a stronger recovery for our state.

While there is much to celebrate on the list of bills filed—and work to be put in to ensure the bills are enacted—there are also harmful ideas in the mix, including proposals to enact a franchise tax cut with federal COVID-19 dollars, a significant increase to saving reserves at a time when needs could go unmet and a further restriction on the uses of federal Coronavirus Relief dollars by state leaders.

There is great promise of a legislative session that meets the moment presented by COVID-19 and advances solutions that help people and build systems that can sustain our recovery. We also have tremendous work ahead to make sure that our response matches the need.

Alexandra Sirota is the Director of the N.C. Budget & Tax Center.