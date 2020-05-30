COVID-19, News

Governor Cooper extends moratorium on evictions, utility shut-offs

By
1 hour ago
Leave a comment
In COVID-19, News

Governor Roy Cooper took action Saturday to extend a moratorium on utility shut-offs and evictions as the state works to combat further spread of the coronavirus.

“North Carolinians need relief to help make ends meet during the pandemic,” said Governor Cooper. “Extending housing and utility protections will mean more people can stay in their homes and stay safe as we all work to slow the spread of this virus.”

The Executive Order received full support from the Council of State, according to the governor’s office.

“North Carolinians want to pay their rent, but for far too many people – through no fault of their own – that’s just not possible right now,” said Attorney General Josh Stein in a press release. “We are in unprecedented times that call for unprecedented action. I support Gov. Roy Cooper’s extension of the moratorium on evictions to ensure that people do not face homelessness in the midst of this health and economic crisis.”

Here’s more on how the new order will impact will impact North Carolinians struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic.

The Order’s utility shutoff moratorium:

  • Continues effective immediately and lasts 60 days;
  • Prohibits utility disconnections for all customers;
  • Prohibits billing or collection of late fees, penalties, and other charges for failure to pay; and
  • Extends repayment plans at least six months, and sets the default term for repayment to six months for cases when the utility and customer cannot agree on the terms of an extended repayment plan.

The Order’s evictions moratorium:

  • Is effective immediately and lasts for 3 weeks;
  • Would prevent landlords from initiating summary ejections or other eviction proceedings against a tenant for nonpayment or late payment of rent;
  • Prevents landlords from assessing late fees or other penalties for late or nonpayment;
  • Prevents the accumulation of additional interest, fees, or other penalties for existing late fees while this Order is in effect;
  • Requires landlords to give tenants a minimum of six months to pay outstanding rent;
  • Requires leases to be modified to disallow evicting tenants for reasons of late or nonpayments; and
  • Makes clear that evictions for reasons related to health and safety can take place.

As May draws to a close, North Carolina has recorded 27,673 positive cases of COVID-19 with 1,185 new cases reported Saturday.

No related posts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

House, Senate pass legislation to reopen bars, as Cooper raises new COVID concerns

Members of the state House and Senate gave ...

State and Federal COVID-19 policy updates

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Faculty, students skeptical as UNC-Chapel Hill prepares to reopen in August

At the end of an hour-long question-and-answer session with UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiew [...]

Bipartisan elections bill wins committee approval, heads to state House floor

North Carolina House lawmakers will consider an elections bill today that would provide temporary fu [...]

State transportation officials grilled at Senate hearing over damning audit

If the North Carolina Department of Transportation's financial practices were a highway, it wou [...]

Lawmakers renew effort to assure statewide high-speed internet access

High school students in the small mountain town of Sylva have been going to extreme lengths to find [...]

The freedom for which they fought

Yesterday – the 75th Memorial Day since the end of World War II (and the first in more than century [...]

Hark the sound of childhood hunger

The post Hark the sound of childhood hunger appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Latest ‘scandal’ a reminder of the Obama we know and the one in Trump’s head

We’ve known for a long time that former President Barack Obama lives rent-free inside Donald Trump’s [...]

NC teacher: Pandemic provides a welcome opportunity to reimagine public education

Ask a public education advocate when our society began doubting and undervaluing public schools and [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch