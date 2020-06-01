Commentary

“Police in America are looting Black bodies” (Video)

By
9 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Commentary

In case you missed it over the weekend – and especially if you are among the many people shaking your head at the looting and vandalism that has occurred in the protests – it’s worth a few minutes of your time today to check out this video from national TV personality Trevor Noah. In it, Noah explains why so many Americans feel like the social contract into which we all enter (and that ordinarily prevents such behavior) has been repeatedly and viciously broken already. (As an aside, here’s the link to the recent Malcolm Gladwell book to which Noah refers late in his heartfelt talk).

No related posts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Some images and initial observations from downtown Raleigh this morning

It was a remarkably cool, breezy and beautiful ...

State and Federal COVID-19 policy updates

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
‘People of color want freedom … from infection, freedom from death’

Historic congressional hearing examines the pandemic's disparate racial and ethnic impacts WASH [...]

Faculty, students skeptical as UNC-Chapel Hill prepares to reopen in August

At the end of an hour-long question-and-answer session with UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiew [...]

Bipartisan elections bill wins committee approval, heads to state House floor

North Carolina House lawmakers will consider an elections bill today that would provide temporary fu [...]

State transportation officials grilled at Senate hearing over damning audit

If the North Carolina Department of Transportation's financial practices were a highway, it wou [...]

The freedom for which they fought

Yesterday – the 75th Memorial Day since the end of World War II (and the first in more than century [...]

Hark the sound of childhood hunger

The post Hark the sound of childhood hunger appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Latest ‘scandal’ a reminder of the Obama we know and the one in Trump’s head

We’ve known for a long time that former President Barack Obama lives rent-free inside Donald Trump’s [...]

NC teacher: Pandemic provides a welcome opportunity to reimagine public education

Ask a public education advocate when our society began doubting and undervaluing public schools and [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch