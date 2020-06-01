“Police in America are looting Black bodies” (Video)

In case you missed it over the weekend – and especially if you are among the many people shaking your head at the looting and vandalism that has occurred in the protests – it’s worth a few minutes of your time today to check out this video from national TV personality Trevor Noah. In it, Noah explains why so many Americans feel like the social contract into which we all enter (and that ordinarily prevents such behavior) has been repeatedly and viciously broken already. (As an aside, here’s the link to the recent Malcolm Gladwell book to which Noah refers late in his heartfelt talk).

