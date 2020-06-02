News

Thomasville man makes online threat to kill protesters, loses job as a result

By
3 hours ago
Leave a comment
In News

As Triad news station WFMY live-streamed a third day of anti-police violence protests in downtown Greensboro Monday, a number of comments jumped out at those watching the Facebook feed.

“I’m about to get in my car and drive over some of these people,” wrote a man identifying himself as Benjamin Benelli Roberts of Thomasville.

“My shotgun is ready to start shooting,” he also wrote.

Roberts was making the threats from his Facebook account, the privacy settings of which allow anyone to see his information. The page includes right-wing political rhetoric, images of Confederate flags, Roberts posing with various guns and Trump 2020 signs.

Benjamin Benelli Roberts

It didn’t take long for locals to begin circulating his photo in connection with the comments and note that he works for Miraje Reconstruction & Development.

The Greensboro company counts among its clients N.C. A&T, UNC-Greensboro, North Carolina State University, Duke University, Wake Forest University, Guilford County and the triad cities of Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point.

Once aware of Roberts’ online threats, the company immediately began investigating. On Tuesday, Miraje confirmed it has terminated Roberts’ employment.

“This has all happened very fast and we are dealing with it swiftly,” said Dale Kitchell, director of human resources for Miraje. “This does not reflect our company in any way, shape or form and is disturbing to the owner and general manager.”

The company was “horrified” by the incident, Kitchell said.

Roberts couldn’t be reached Tuesday afternoon for comment.

Although Roberts did not physically harm anyone, his violent rhetoric prompted Greensboro police to investigate his threats.

The incident has a particularly disturbing historical resonance in Greensboro, where in 1979 Ku Klux Klansmen and American Nazi Party members shot and killed five Communist Workers Party members participating in an anti-racist protest. The incident, now known as The Greensboro Massacre, is still a shameful and divisive chapter in the city’s history.

The protesters Roberts threatened to shoot and run over with his car were demonstrating on the same block as the Woolworth’s building where, in 1960, N.C. A&T students staged a sit-in protest that ignited a national movement. The building is now home to the International Civil Rights Center and Museum, which houses a replica of the whites-only lunch counter at which the protest began.

Possibly related posts:

  1. UNC System Interim President: “We can and must do better as individuals, as leaders, as a country, and as a society”
  2. Some images and initial observations from downtown Raleigh this morning
  3. ACLU of NC responds to protests, militarized police action

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

UNC System Interim President: “We can and must do better as individuals, as leaders, as a country, and as a society”

This week UNC System leaders continue to issue ...

State and Federal COVID-19 policy updates

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
‘People of color want freedom … from infection, freedom from death’

Historic congressional hearing examines the pandemic's disparate racial and ethnic impacts WASH [...]

Faculty, students skeptical as UNC-Chapel Hill prepares to reopen in August

At the end of an hour-long question-and-answer session with UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiew [...]

Bipartisan elections bill wins committee approval, heads to state House floor

North Carolina House lawmakers will consider an elections bill today that would provide temporary fu [...]

State transportation officials grilled at Senate hearing over damning audit

If the North Carolina Department of Transportation's financial practices were a highway, it wou [...]

The relentless racial injustice that drives the protests roiling NC and the nation

It has been eight days since Minneapolis resident George Floyd, a Black man, was killed by Derek Cha [...]

Tarred Heel.

The post Tarred Heel. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The freedom for which they fought

Yesterday – the 75th Memorial Day since the end of World War II (and the first in more than century [...]

Hark the sound of childhood hunger

The post Hark the sound of childhood hunger appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch