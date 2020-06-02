Trump announces he’ll pull the GOP’s National Convention from Charlotte

President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee will need to find a new home for party’s convention in August.

Trump announcing via Twitter Tuesday evening that he would not hold the convention in North Carolina, unless the party could hold a “full convention” in the Queen City.

A full convention would mean more than 19,000 delegates, staff and volunteers packed into the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Governor Roy Cooper and state health officials had been working with the RNC for weeks to find a way to pull off a modified event safely.

But Trump pulled the plug Tuesday, rather than agree to an event where masks and social distancing were viewed as a necessity.

Cooper told reporters Tuesday afternoon it was “very unlikely” that the conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic would be favorable enough in August to guarantee the kind of convention the president envisioned. (Click here to read Governor Cooper’s June 2nd letter to the RNC.)

Ironically during a telephone town hall on Monday, Republican Senator Thom Tillis repeatedly spoke about the importance of wearing a facial covering and practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

North Carolina has recorded nearly 30,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and 921 deaths since March.