As schools prepare to reopen, state health officials say key COVID-19 metrics heading in the wrong direction

21 hours ago
With public schools poised to open in mid-August, health officials say North Carolina is seeing coronavirus numbers moving in a troubling direction.

In fact, North Carolina’s rising numbers prompted Dr. Deborah Birx, the head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, to call state Health and Human Service Secretary Mandy Cohen last Friday to raise a red flag.

“She was sharing with us her concern about North Carolina’s accelerating trends in the wrong direction, which is why we need to be incredibly vigilant in our actions,” explained North Carolina’s top health official.

Cohen said slowing transmission of the virus now will be essential to restarting schools.

She urged those who have attended recent protests in the wake of the George Floyd’s death to make time to get tested.

“As we are here today, we want to make sure we are keeping schools as that top priority.”

State Superintendent Mark Johnson told reporters a first step to getting districts ready for the return of children will be the newly issued StrongSchoolsNC Public Heath Toolkit, developed using the most current CDC guidance.

The guidelines cover a number of areas including cleaning and hygiene, and how to handle suspected, presumptive or positive cases of COVID-19.

Read the interim K-12 guidance here.

Governor Roy Cooper stressed the reopening of schools will depend on the state’s health metrics.

“We know that this coming school year will be like no other. Students and staff will be screened for illness before they enter the schools, students will be asked to stay distant from classmates. They won’t be sharing pencils or textbooks and there will be a lot of cleaning,” said Cooper.

He also stressed it will require patience as local school boards, principals, teachers and school nurses tailor individual plans.

“If we’re careless now…we risk the ability to get students back in the classroom learning with their teachers”

“If we’re careless now…we risk the ability to get students back in the classroom learning with their teachers,” warned the governor.

As of Monday afternoon, North Carolina had 36,484 confirmed cases of the virus, 1,006 death, and 739 citizens currently hospitalized.

